College World Series: Oklahoma to play Texas A&M in game airing on ESPN

Oklahoma (44-22) will play Texas A&M (44-19) at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha at the College World Series.
In a survive and advance game, @AggieBaseball powered their way to a 5-1 victory over Notre Dame.#MCWS pic.twitter.com/0ZMfKNb9wc— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 21, 2022
The Aggies, making their first CWS appearance since 2017, defeated Notre Dame Tuesday. Texas A&M is led by Nathan Dettmer, who entering Tuesday's game, had started 18 games and boasts a 5.40 ERA, and 5-3 record.
Sunday, the Sooners defeated Notre Dame 6-2. OU is 7-2 this postseason.
Wednesday's game will air on ESPN.
