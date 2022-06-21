 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

College World Series: Oklahoma to play Texas A&M in game airing on ESPN

  • 0
Tanner Tredaway

Redshirt senior infielder/outfielder Tanner Tredaway during the game against New Orleans on March 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (44-22) will play Texas A&M (44-19) at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha at the College World Series.

The Aggies, making their first CWS appearance since 2017, defeated Notre Dame Tuesday. Texas A&M is led by Nathan Dettmer, who entering Tuesday's game, had started 18 games and boasts a 5.40 ERA, and 5-3 record. 

Sunday, the Sooners defeated Notre Dame 6-2. OU is 7-2 this postseason.

Wednesday's game will air on ESPN. 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments