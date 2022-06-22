 Skip to main content
College World Series: Oklahoma Sooners to play Mississippi in championship series beginning Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Skip Johnson

Head OU baseball coach Skip Johnson during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (45-22) defeated No. 5 Texas A&M (44-20) 5-1 to advance to its first College World Series championship series since 1994, when the Sooners won the national championship. 

OU will face Ole Miss in the finals in Omaha. The Rebels defeated Arkansas 2-0 Thursday behind a complete-game shutout by junior right-hander Dylan DeLucia.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday while Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

All games will air on ESPN. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

