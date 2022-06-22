College World Series: Oklahoma Sooners to play in championship series beginning Saturday

Oklahoma (45-22) defeated No. 5 Texas A&M (44-20) 5-1 to advance to its first College World Series championship series since 1994, when the Sooners won the national championship.
Celebrate Sooners, you are ON TO THE FINALS!#MCWS x @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/tHqjJB4Dsg— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 22, 2022
OU will face the winner of Mississippi/Arkansas in the finals in Omaha. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday while Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. An if necessary Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
All games will air on ESPN.
