College World Series: Oklahoma falls to Ole Miss 4-2 in Game 2 of the CWS championship series, ending its season

OMAHA, NEB. – Oklahoma (45-24) fell to Ole Miss (42-23) 4-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series championship series Sunday, ending its season.
The Sooners finish 2022 as runner-ups after the Rebels secured their first national championship in program history with a 2-0 series sweep. Oklahoma advanced to its first CWS since 2010 and secured the Big 12 Championship over Texas for the first time since 2013.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started, tossing a career-high and CWS finals record 13 strikeouts, while allowing four hits and two runs on 7.1 innings pitched. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael relieved Horton for 0.2 innings and allowed two earned runs.
Freshman Hunter Elliott started and lasted 6.2 innings for Ole Miss, as he struck out 6 batters, and allowed three hits, and two runs.
OU led off with a center field single from freshman John Spikerman in the top of the first inning, but couldn’t render any offense after redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham was struck out and redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.
For the next two innings, Oklahoma’s offense went 0-for-6 and was struck out by Elliot four times. Horton kept the Sooners alive, however, notching five punch outs and allowing just four hits in the first three frames. The redshirt freshman retired the side in the first and third inning, holding the Rebels’ lineup scoreless.
The Sooners’ lineup went down in order in the top of the fifth inning after redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway grounded out, Graham flew out and Robertson struck out swinging. Horton sat down two batters and induced a center field fly out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After packing the corners in the top of the sixth inning, Spikerman bunted a two-out sacrifice RBI single to score redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis. Ultimately, the run was overturned by the umpires after they ruled he committed runner's interference on the base path. Graham flew out on the next at-bat.
Senior Jacob Gonzalez took advantage of the call, clobbering a leadoff solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead. Nicklaus responded in the top of the seventh inning by clubbing an RBI double to score Crooks. After, with the bases loaded, Pettis drew a walk and scored freshman Wallace Clark to give OU a 2-1 lead by the end of the frame.
Michael threw two wild pitches that allowed Gonzalez and senior Justin Bench to score, giving the Rebels a 4-2 lead by the end of the inning.
