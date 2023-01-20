C.J. Noland finding consistency with new role ahead of OU basketball's bout against No. 21 Baylor

C.J. Noland immediately hit the gym after he fell out of the starting lineup in early December.
Noland started the first eight games of the season, but struggled mightily until Oklahoma coach Porter Moser gave his starting spot to freshman guard Milos Uzan, who’s kept the role since.
Noland, who played 5.8 minutes per game in December, didn’t give up. Moser said the former four-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, has been the hardest working player on the team since his role decreased.
Stacking together consistent performances off the bench, Noland is now finding his groove and averaging 19.8 minutes per game in his last five contests. He’ll undoubtedly be needed, as Oklahoma (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) prepares to face No. 21 Baylor (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
“I just stayed in the gym, trying to work out and trying to be my best self,” Noland said. “I didn't get the starting position and lost it. I just told myself that I had to work harder. And so I've been doing that and trying to come out and stay with the team and stay together.”
Moser met with Noland one-on-one and communicated he was being benched, but also voiced he still had a vision for the sophomore guard. Noland took the news harsh at first, but used his disappointment to his advantage.
“He's had his best motor in practice,” Moser said. “His motor has been at its best, and It's been in practice. It translates to the game and his mind is in a great place. He's coming off the bench feeling good.
Noland has played his best basketball since OU’s contest against the Cyclones that night. In the last five games he’s averaging 5.2 points per game, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 6 for 18 from 3-point range during the stretch. The sophomore guard credits his hard work for the steady improvement, but also the sheer hunger to help the Sooners win games.
He has felt a sense of “excitement” since he’s recently seen more action and had a positive breakthrough in his offensive game. Noland credits Moser for pushing him, but also paying attention to how much work he was putting in outside of practice.
“I’m just helping the team in any way,” Noland said. “When I get in the game, I’m just trying my best to help at that moment if (we’re) winning or losing, trying to fight back and forth just trying to continue to be myself on the court and continue to help the team.”
Reeling from its worst loss of the season against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night, Oklahoma sees an incredible opportunity to add another win against a conference opponent to improve its March Madness resume. With 13 games left in the regular season, OU currently stands as the last team in the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to ESPN’s 68-team bracketology.
“There's a lot of opportunities,” Noland said. “In the Big 12 you have an opportunity to win big games every night. So I mean it's just another opportunity to put that last game in the bank and move on to the next.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.