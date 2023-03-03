Bryce Madron, once overlooked for his size, battled through JUCO ranks to become OU baseball standout

Bryce Madron stepped into the batter’s box.
The junior outfielder was batting second in Oklahoma’s lineup for the third consecutive game, a spot usually reserved for one of the best hitters in a lineup. Coming into the contest, he had yet to record his first hit since joining the Sooners.
But he was about to arrive in the best way possible.
In the third inning against the Lancers on Feb. 19, Madron received a fastball and launched it deep into right field, clearing the wall by a few feet over the outstretched glove of the right fielder.
Madron would’ve never imagined he’d be playing Division I baseball a few years ago, let alone blasting a home run. Standing just 5-foot-8, Madron was overlooked for his size.
Madron was forced to prove his worth at the junior college level first, where he shined at Cowley County Community College in Kansas from 2021-22, before he could join the team he and his family grew up cheering for.
While OU coach Skip Johnson knew of Madron while Madron starred at Blanchard High, neither the Sooners nor any Division I school would offer him a scholarship.
“I tried for Skip Johnson to get him as a senior out of high school,” Blanchard coach Josh Raney said. “He saw him after that, and he saw him play well as a sophomore. But the big knock on him was always his size.
“I tell people all the time that if he was (6-foot-2), he’d be a first-day draft pick. He’s as good as any outfielder they have.”
Don’t let size fool you!! Homerun!!@Bryce_madron @Iluvtriplets pic.twitter.com/mbzbYtvulG— Ricky Madron (@MadronRicky) March 9, 2019
So far this season, Madron is one of the Sooners’ most dynamic players. He’s started all eight of Oklahoma’s games and is batting .217 with two RBIs and two doubles. In the outfield, Madron has recorded 18 putouts with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
There was a point where Madron thought he wouldn’t make it this far. Now, he’s ready to help OU ahead of its weekend at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, where the Sooners will face Cal, Mississippi State and Ohio State, some of the best competition Madron has seen to this point.
“I just want to do whatever it takes to win,” Madron said. “I never want to settle for mediocre. I always want to be the best, and I’ll do whatever I can to make that happen for the team.”
‘I think he knew it was a no-brainer'
Johnson first saw Madron in the fall of 2017.
Madron, then a high school sophomore at Blanchard, which is about 16 miles southwest of Norman.
Johnson had taken many visits to see Madron since becoming Oklahoma’s coach in 2017. The young, exciting prospect was quiet and discreet, but carried himself well to make a good impression on Johnson.
Raney talked up Madron’s game, hoping Johnson would give his player an opportunity. The opportunity didn’t come instantly, however, as Madron had to excel at a different level beforehand.
At Cowley, Madron thrived, boasting a .418 average with 72 RBIs, 24 home runs and 56 extra-base hits across two seasons. He helped the Tigers to two top-5 finishes in the JUCO World Series, putting himself on the map once more.
Not only did Madron attract OU’s attention again, but also from several Division I schools including Oklahoma State and Wichita State. Johnson took the two-hour trip to see Madron again, and this time offered him a scholarship.
It took him longer than most, but Madron had finally made it to the Division I level.
Can’t wait to be home!! pic.twitter.com/yMkK5q0864— Bryce Madron (@Bryce_madron) November 11, 2021
“He came up to watch him, and I think he knew it was a no-brainer,” said Cowley coach Darren Burroughs. “He came to watch him multiple times, and he knew he was going to be one of their best hitters.”
‘Everything was hard and I had to overcome it’
While it wasn’t in his original plans, Madron believes the junior college route was a blessing in disguise.
At Cowley, Madron was able to focus on more than just his play. He found better ways to take care of his body, including building a schedule of when to eat meals or snacks.
“His passion makes the game look easy,” said Rick Madron, Madron’s dad. “But his willingness and desire to get better sometimes gets overlooked. Nobody sees him working during those long nights, and all of it feels like gets overlooked because of what he can do on the field.”
Madron also added swimming to his workout regimen in order to improve his endurance and mobility.
“He just works and works,” Raney said. “He’s just a gym rat when it comes to baseball. Physically, I just saw him turn into much more of a man. His biggest thing has always been his mentality. He’s always been really strong.”
But off the field is where Madron thinks he grew the most at Cowley. He became better at time management, structuring his day and even being more social through interviews during the season and at NJCAA World Series. Madron felt he grew up at Cowley, which positioned him best to step into OU's lineup and contribute instantly.
“(Cowley) really showed me how to work and become the best,” Madron said. “It all goes back to mentality for me. Everything was hard and I had to overcome it. I definitely think that was the best thing I could’ve done for myself. It allowed me to grow, allowed me to play and allowed me to gain so much knowledge.”
Madron always held himself to a higher standard than everyone else, and it meant he always put extreme pressure on himself. But that standard came with a tenacious work ethic, one that led him to the route that shaped him.
“I think he gets more upset at himself because he chases perfection in a game that’s not perfect,” Raney said. “You’re not gonna get a hit every time, but I'd much rather have a guy that's a little bit pissed off at himself for not getting hits, especially because he works at it.
"I don’t want people to think like he’s this psychopath, because he’s not. There’s just a fine line of playing with an edge.”
‘He’s a genuine person’
Before heading to Norman, Madron took one last detour with the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team known for its on-field hijinks by playing “Banana Ball,” a unique version of baseball with its own rules.
Savannah came to Cowley looking for a left-handed outfielder, and Madron decided to join. Madron played 26 games for the Bananas and was a part of the team featured on the ESPN+ series about Savannah “Bananaland."
Madron’s first hit for Savannah was an RBI single on June 21 against the Lexington County Blowfish, with his crowning highlight coming on a go-ahead solo home run against the Macon Bacon on July 1, Madron’s birthday.
Bryce Madron's first hit as a Banana 🤝 5-0 lead in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/q9u3CSIk2n— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 21, 2022
He also took part in many skits during games, including walking up to the plate as a shark, having a pillow fight with fellow outfielders and wearing a kilt during a game. Madron was also involved in a comedic dance video on Instagram where he and fellow players washed a car with their jerseys.
The outfielders gettin' out of control with these warm ups... pic.twitter.com/NYKJ9ybGHS— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 1, 2022
Madron enjoyed the experience of not just playing baseball but getting to be involved with Savannah’s hijinks as well. Rick also encouraged him to join and believed it help his son be more outgoing.
“Just seeing him being involved in all the videos and the TikToks was a great thing for him,” Rick said. “It was pretty cool to see him play for a team like that and it was a very good experience for him to have.”
Savannah encouraged its players to be energetic, entertaining and charismatic while on the field, and Madron has been that with the Sooners.
Many of his OU teammates took a liking to him immediately upon arrival in Norman, describing Madron as a “big ball of energy.” While he’s quiet off the field, he turns it up on the field during practice. Madron always seems to be in a good mood, and you can find him dancing, singing a song or loudly cheering on the practice field.
Madron has had a smooth transition to life at OU. He was able to be roommates with his teammate at Cowley, junior right-handed pitcher Carson Pierce, and quickly made friends with redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis, sophomore outfielder John Spikerman, redshirt junior outfielder Sebastian Orduno and fifth-year utility player Diego Muniz.
The group often watch sports, go out to eat and play video games together, with the five often hanging out after practice.
On the field, Madron has made his presence felt. In addition to his home run against California Baptist, Madron recorded his first multi-hit game against Rider on Feb. 24, driving in an RBI single in the fifth inning.
“I really do enjoy Bryce a lot,” said Pettis. “I get to hang out with him a lot and he’s a genuine person. Then when I see him hit, I wonder how anyone’s going to get him out, because he just hits the ball super hard no matter what the pitch is.”
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤-𝐭𝐨-𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 RBI singles up the middle by Mackenzie and Madron tie it up in the 5th 👊💻 » https://t.co/LtOXg11Dyl#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/gF17zNlTEh— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 24, 2023
After seeing his whole journey, Rick is ecstatic that his son is finally seeing a payoff for his dedication.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Rick said. “He's always had goals that he wanted to achieve, and he'll do whatever it takes to achieve those goals. To finally see that happen is probably the most rewarding thing.”
And if you hear others talk about him, they’ll tell you Madron is just who the Sooners need to get back to the national championship.
“As a ballplayer, he’s pretty tough,” said sophomore infielder Jackson Nicklaus. “He instills that chaos and that blue-collar work ethic that you want to have in a player here. That’s what we want our program to be about.
“We’re glad to have him and that he didn’t go anywhere else.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
