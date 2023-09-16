TULSA — Brent Venables has been here before.
One year ago Oklahoma rode high out of Lincoln, Nebraska, with a 3-0 record and the expectations to dominate Big 12 play. That all came crashing down after OU lost three straight games by a combined 87 points, including two blowout losses to TCU and Texas.
No. 19 Oklahoma (3-0) finds itself in the same position in 2023 following a dominating 66-17 win over Tulsa (1-2) on Saturday. The Sooners and Venables beat their first three opponents last season by a combined margin of 98 points, only to top that this season with a margin of 139 points.
By the numbers, one would suspect Oklahoma is much improved from its 6-7 campaign last season. For Venables, remaining focused and improving on the small things will serve as the determining factor in its success the rest of 2023.
“I do think it's different,” Venables said postgame Saturday. “Does that mean you're going to avoid the same result? I don’t know. … This will be determined by how our guys stay committed, and stay focused, and not get distracted, and not get bored with doing the little things over and over and over. (It requires the) same discipline to our process. (That’s) how you play at a high level.”
Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby showcased their potential for a well-rounded, fast-paced offense on Saturday as three wide receivers — redshirt freshman Nic Anderson and juniors Andrel Anthony and Jalil Farooq — eclipsed 100 yards receiving, and 10 of OU’s plays went at least 20 yards.
All love for our 918 Sooners ❤️#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/8yxaph7d6D— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2023
Eight of those were in the first half, and nine were throws made by redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables said the improvement and push for a deep passing attack was an emphasis heading into Saturday’s contest.
Furthermore, it was something OU’s offense wasn’t able to execute last season.
“A year ago we did make some big plays, plenty of big plays but not as many competitive catches that you really want,” Venables said. “When coverage is tight and people are draped all over. Today was a good example (of that) and getting better.
“Dillon was fantastic. The receivers did a great job of getting leverage in coverage and then going up and getting the ball.”
Gabriel has showcased his improvement as well. He finished with a season-high 421 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception, while setting a single-game program pass completion % record on a 28 of 31 mark.
Last week OU’s offense only mustered up four scoring drives, while punting five other times.
Not one, two but 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 TDs for @nicanderson04 💪#OUDNA | ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/R4LWv0LW0y— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 16, 2023
“I think we're going to have to find different ways to win every single week,” Lebby said postgame. “Being a unit that can get it done a bunch of different ways is going to be absolutely critical. So you know big on taking what people give us a big on if we got matchups that's take advantage.”
Oklahoma carried over a dominant performance from a week ago, when it limited SMU to 11 points and forced a fumble. OU picked off the Golden Hurricane five times and allowed 17 points.
Venables noted the Sooners dropped eight interceptions “dead in their hands” last season. Tallying a game-high five takeaways, which is more than they had in any game in 2022, OU is taking advantage of the defensive plays it couldn’t execute in 2022.
It’s the first time Oklahoma has collected five interceptions since 2003 against Texas Tech. While most of OU’s takeaways Saturday were a result of Tulsa’s, Venables will take it.
“We're not going to apologize for making the plays that are there,” Venables said. “Some of that was them. Had we made those layups (last year) ... We would have led the country in turnovers, interceptions and been a hell of a lot better — I believe — than our 6-7 record a year ago. So, I'm not gonna take that for granted.”
Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman, the Big 12 tackles leader from a season ago, led OU with nine total tackles and a 30-yard pick six on Saturday. Oklahoma’s defensive front also tallied three sacks, two more than it had a week ago on SMU quarterback Preston Stone.
Venables thinks the improvement on both sides of the ball signals the investment he made in transfers and high-end recruits this offseason.
“I do feel like we have a better edge,” Venables said. “I think we have more maturity. I think we have a better football IQ. We have more competitive depth and again, hunger, and a chip on our shoulder all those things to form us better than we did a year ago, but everything's different.”
Oklahoma’s victory over Tulsa is its most complete win of the season, but that doesn’t come with some critiques from Venables. As the Sooners pivot to their first conference game against Cincinnati (2-1) at 11 a.m. next Saturday on the road, Venables is keying in on the details.
Each week is a different game plan and he wants OU’s identity to be rooted in toughness, versatility and grit. Through that, he hopes to not repeat the Sooners’ fate a season ago.
“I think we're building a really good football team,” Venables said. “I think we have a chance to have a really good year, a much better year than we did a year ago. But it's gonna take consistent improvement. That's what this game is all about.”