Big 12 reprimands, fines Baylor $25,000 for storming field vs OU; WATCH video from field level

  • Updated
Baylor fans

Baylor fans storm the field after the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

In a public reprimand, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday it is fining Baylor $25,000 after its fans prematurely stormed the field following a win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

With three seconds remaining in the Bears’ 27-14 upset victory over the Sooners, home supporters rushed the field to celebrate while Baylor was trying to attempt a last second field goal for Big 12 tiebreaker assistance. Fans were ushered to the sidelines by security workers so the final play of the game could be completed.

Baylor fans rush the field prematurely during the game against Oklahoma on Nov. 13.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley took issue with the handling of the situation, saying it became a "safety issue" and that he saw junior linebacker David Ugwoegbu "bum rushed" by three Baylor fans. The Sooners had already sent most of their players to the locker room, but then had to trot 11 back out for Baylor's field goal attempt, subjugating those players to additional danger.

“We have a duty to ensure a safe game environment that provides the visiting team secure egress from the field for players, staff and support personnel, and protection of the team bench area,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room and damage to OU bench area equipment.”

With Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) now owning a tiebreaker over Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) the Big 12 Conference title has become a three-horse race between the Sooners, Bears and Oklahoma State. OU next plays Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman (Fox).

