Big 12 Media Days: What Sooners coach Brent Venables said at OU's appearance

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and the Sooners kicked off their 2022 season at Big 12 Media Days Thursday.
The first-year head coach took the podium and spoke about his quarterback Dillon Gabriel, why he chose to return to Norman and how he intends to restore OU's defense to its former glory.
Here’s what he said during the press conference:
On Gabriel:
“There are certainly parallels in many ways (to Josh Huepel), bringing in an experienced lefty in our first year,” Venables said. “But to me it goes back just to the people. You've got to be good enough. Dillon Gabriel is a winner. You can't say it any better than that. He's thrown for 8,000 yards, completed over 60 percent of his passes, incredible touchdown-to-interception ratio, just a great leader.
“He's our quarterback. Certainly anything can happen as we move forward through fall camp. It's always about daily competition. But I feel great I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field but the quality of the person he is.
“He's about all the right stuff. He's dependable. He's reliable. He's accountable. He's humble. He's one of the hardest workers, and shows up early. He's the last one to leave. Always working to improve. And he leads by example, and guys follow him. He's a galvanizer of people.”
On returning to OU:
“I told Coach Snyder, I wanted an opportunity to coach at a place like Oklahoma. It's a special place. It's the winningest program in the modern era, the most championships, conference championships in the history of college football with 50, the only program since 2000 that has not had a losing season in the Power Five.
“So winning is very hard. Being consistently at the top of your game is even harder. So Oklahoma has exemplified that both on the field and -- probably for me and my peace in making the decision -- off the field from a leadership standpoint, from an alignment standpoint. So whether that starts with Joe Harroz, our president, who was the dean of the law school when I was there for those 13 years, or Joe Castiglione, who hired Bob Stoops, and I was a part of that initial staff back in 1999, and so many countless others, whether it's Larry Naifeh or Zac Selmon and so many people in the administration.
“And then what Oklahoma has stood for. We're talking with the other players on the sprinter van over here just talking about success coming in here, and you've got some guys that are sophomores and some guys that are six-year seniors, and I wanted to hear their experiences here in Arlington.
“I'm the only one that had a loss in this stadium, by the way, out of that group. So whether Marvin Mims went 4 or 5-0 as a high school player or beat Texas or Iowa State or Baylor, TCU, Florida, myself, I certainly -- we were 2-1, beat Nebraska and beat Notre Dame while I was at Clemson, and then of course we lost to BYU 14-13 in 2009 here. I think we're collectively not including the high school, give or take, 6 or 7-1 here.
“I say that with all humility, that this place has a standard of excellence that takes a backseat to nobody. To have an opportunity to become the head coach at a place that is near and dear to my heart, where all four of my children were born here, I've been very invested in the community in Norman, in the university and that football program.
“I still have great, great relationships. My life has all been about the people that I've been associated with, that have helped me along the way, Bob Stoops, Joe Castiglione, Larry Naifeh, certainly Joe Harroz and so many amazing football players at Oklahoma. And certainly the other stops that I got there, but I've had so many of those former Oklahoma players that have helped me get to this moment.
“I have 17 former players on my staff. So, again, I'm going to be about it. That's what I've always -- I've been a very connected person my whole life, and it's always about the people. The people always make the place, but Oklahoma is a special place, and so it was -- when everything got right and I knew that I was going to be supported the way that I feel like I needed to to be a successful head coach, it was a no-brainer. It was a slam dunk.”
On finding an identity on defense:
“You have to rehearse your beliefs. You have to rehearse what your values are. You have to rehearse what your standards are continuously as you nurture and develop a culture of excellence, a culture of great defense, and what that looks like.
"And then sometimes you've got to go through it to grow and improve. The improvement process sometimes -- for me personally, it never happens fast enough, ever. But I also have a very good perspective on what that's going to look like, both the highs and the lows of it, so I think it's important that as we get into our inaugural season that we'll create a baseline and then we'll build from there.”
“...We have a lot of humility, a lot of toughness, a lot of hunger in that locker room. So that gives you, from a foundation standpoint, a reason to believe that, all right, that's where it all starts, it's attitude, it's mindset to get it started in the right direction.”
