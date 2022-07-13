Big 12 Media Days: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy talks future of Bedlam, Sooners' move to SEC

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma is moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2025, and Mike Gundy remains displeased a year since the decision.
While it hasn’t yet affected the Oklahoma State coach’s program, he does anticipate the pair’s storied Bedlam rivalry to end in one or two seasons.
“I think that it’s not really feasible,” Gundy said on the future of Bedlam. “Once all this settles down, you’re gonna have a minimum of nine conference games scheduled out in my opinion. In the long run most schools, such as (Oklahoma and Texas), are scheduled out through them. … There's a lot going on. I think most fans would love to do it, but I just don’t think it’s feasible.”
Mike Gundy was asked in a scrum if he thinks Bedlam is still possible moving forward, as the #Sooners move to the SEC. “I just don’t think it’s feasible,” was his response.— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) July 13, 2022
Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark admitted during 2022 Big 12 Media Days that he’s not opposed to the Sooners and Texas leaving the Big 12 before 2025. Ultimately, both programs would likely shell out $80 million to officially leave for the SEC.
Gundy remains neutral on OU’s stance to stay for the remainder of its television contract, or jet to the SEC early.
“I don't know enough about it,” Gundy said. “If they leave early, and they dump 80 million our way, I think that's awesome. …I can give you an opinion on certain things like, but some things are out of my league, and I almost hate to talk about it because I don't know.
“(Joseph Harroz), Joe Castiglione.. and those guys, they've got their own thoughts on what they can and can't do. That’s another question, is somebody going to financially support it (if they leave early)? Is it someone in the background that's not in the conference, or is it going to be a television network? I don't know. ”
Oklahoma State redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Sanders, who helped the Cowboys defeat the Sooners in 2021, doesn’t care about Bedlam reaching its end. He noted that OSU remains concentrated on winning the Big 12 Championship every season, whether OU is in the conference or not.
“I'm not gonna sit here and beg for it,” Sanders said. “You know, it was a fun game while it lasted. They weren't gonna get to see your plan when we're still gonna prepare to win every Big 12 championship every year and try to get in the (College Football Playoff).“
While the Cowboys continue to develop their brand inside the Big 12, Gundy didn’t flinch when discussing the end of Bedlam. He blames its conclusion solely on Oklahoma’s bolt to the SEC.
“Well, the future of (Bedlam) is that there is a year or two left,” Gundy said. “I mean, that's the future, and it’s based on somebody else's decision.”
