Big 12 Media Days: Live updates from Oklahoma coach Brent Venables' press conference

Sooner football jersey

The Sooners' 2022 jersey represented on stage at Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma kicked off its 2022 football season with Big 12 Media Days on Thursday.

OU will have new coach Brent Venables, redshirt junior defensive back Woodi Washington, redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, junior wide receiver Marvin Mims, sophomore defensive lineman Ethan Downs and redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles speak.

Follow along with The Daily's live updates:

Brent Venables

10:55 a.m.

Venables concluded his remarks by announcing fall camp will start August 4. 

10:50 a.m. 

Venables is trusting the process when it comes to improving the Sooners' defense.

He admitted the defense won't be quite what he just left in Clemson right away, but noted the Tigers weren't that way in 2012 when he arrived there either. 

"We've got a lot of work to do," Venables said. "There is no doubt about it."

10:43 a.m.

Oklahoma's new coach had high praise for his quarterback Thursday, even comparing him to former OU national champion Josh Heupel. 

"Dillon Gabriel's a winner," Venables said. "You can't say it any better than that."

Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, started 25 of his 26 games in three seasons at UCF. He completed 60.7% of his passes for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns. 

10:40 a.m. 

As he took the podium, Venables rolled off some stats about the experience on the roster. He noted that while 40% of the roster had never put on an OU uniform, there are 243 career starts between the Sooners' 15 transfers. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

