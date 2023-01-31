Big 12 announces 2023 conference schedule, OU football contests against Cincinnati, UCF, BYU

The Big 12 released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday.
The moment you have all been waiting for since September 10, 2021…Introducing the 2023 #Big12FB Schedule🗓️ https://t.co/JXIqy2hBYK pic.twitter.com/myhFjT9K2v— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023
Oklahoma opens conference play against newly added Cincinnati on Sept. 23 on the road. The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and battle BYU for the first time on the road on Nov. 18. OU does not play Houston, who was also added to the conference, in 2023.
Oklahoma’s other home games include Iowa State on Sept. 30, West Virginia on Nov. 11 and a season-finale bout on Black Friday against TCU on Nov. 24. OU takes on Texas on Oct. 7, Kansas on Oct. 28 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 4.
2023 could potentially mark Oklahoma and Texas’ final seasons in the Big 12, as reports have surfaced that both programs are aiming to move to the SEC for the 2024 season. The Big 12 was the last Power Five conference to release its schedule.
The Sooners do not play Kansas State, Baylor or Texas Tech in 2023, each of which defeated them last season.
The Sooners finished with a 6-7 record in 2022 under first-year head coach Brent Venables, their worst finish since 1995.
Here's OU's full 2023 schedule:
Sept. 2: Arkansas State in Norman
Sept. 9: SMU in Norman
Sept. 16: at Tulsa
Sept. 23: at Cincinnati
Sept. 30: Iowa State in Norman
Oct. 7: Texas at Cotton Bowl in Dallas
Oct. 21: UCF in Norman
Oct. 28: at Kansas
Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State
Nov. 11: West Virginia in Norman
Nov. 18: at BYU
Nov. 24: TCU in Norman
