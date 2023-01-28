'Best I've seen the fans ever': Spectators storm court after OU basketball's 93-69 upset win over No. 2 Alabama

A sea of students draped in crimson and cream prepared to storm Lloyd Noble Center’s court.
A season-record 10,869 fans engulfed the 48-year-old stadium that hasn’t seen a court storm since 2011. Oklahoma was on the cusp of a blowout win over No. 2 Alabama, a potential season-altering win.
“I don’t remember the last time that’s ever happened here,” senior forward Jalen Hill said of the court storming. “Since I’ve been here, it’s never happened. So just seeing that, the fans were great. That’s the best I’ve seen the fans ever since I’ve been here.”
Sporting a gray, checkered blazer, OU’s coach Porter Moser smiled as the wave consumed him. Moser, navigating through the rare chaos, handed out as many handshakes and fist bumps as possible.
“I've been really making an effort to connect with the students going everywhere,” Moser said postgame. “They had to leave the building on that two-point loss in their favor against Baylor and I just wanted to soak it in for the moment, for the students and for our guys, because the long- term vision is to create an every-night atmosphere.
“My younger self might have run out in the middle of it. I just sat there and just said, ‘This is the vision, like this kind of excitement with the student body. I thought they were awesome.”
Fans jumped up and down at center court while Darude’s “Sandstorm” blared over the arena’s speakers moments after the final buzzer. Even senior forward Tanner Groves joined, waving a towel in the arm as he became one with the students.
The Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) upset No. 2 Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC) in dominating fashion 93-69 in Norman on Saturday. It was OU’s first win against a top-25 ranked opponent this season, Oklahoma’s first win over an AP top-two team since 2002 and the third-largest margin of victory an AP top-five program has suffered against an unranked team.
Reeling from a three-game losing streak, which included OU’s largest loss of the season to No. 11 TCU on Tuesday, Moser and Oklahoma finally found the “inch” they were looking for.
Led by senior guard Grant Sherfield, who scored a season-high 30 points with six assists, and senior forward Jalen Hill, who added a career-high 26 points, the Sooners rebounded in a way that provided momentum into their remaining Big 12 slate.
“We moved on (from the TCU game) and put a game plan together with a belief in the room,” Moser said. “We told them, ‘You got the number two team in the country here,if you don't have a pulse, you're not up.’ … But, these guys have been resilient, bouncing back and I just hope we can snowball this into more.”
Groves, who scored 14 points, secured 12 rebounds and had three blocks on Saturday, joined Hill at Sherfield’s house Friday night in hope to build back Sherfield’s confidence. Sherfield had scored only 13 points on 5-of-21 shooting in Oklahoma’s previous two games, failing to score in the second half in both contests.
The get-together worked, as Sherfield turned not only the best performance of his season, but perhaps his career.
“I mean, it's really these guys next to me,’ Sherfield said. “They're just constantly in my hair … Tanner and Jalen pulled up to my crib yesterday. They were just telling me, ‘Man, just be yourself and go out there and play.’ And I just listened to them. I credit these guys for sure.”
Alabama’s defense could not stop the senior guard.
“Sherfield, we had no answer for him,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.
The Sooners are now 3-7 against quadrant one teams this season, earning their third against the No. 2 team in the nation.
Oklahoma’s three, veteran leaders banded together to defeat the Crimson Tide and potentially changed the fate of OU’s season. Hill, Groves and Sherfield banded together for the future of the program, but also the success for their head coach.
“It means everything,” said Hill, who held likely NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting. “I want him (Moser) to be here as long as he can. 10 plus years. I want him to be a great, Hall of Fame coach, and I think us, right here. We can do that. And I think we could've been doing that all season.”
Moser and the Sooners can only celebratethe victory for a short time, however, as they face Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman. Oklahoma has the fourth-toughest schedule remaining, according to KenPom’s analytics.
With a tough road ahead, Moser and the Sooners hope to ride the momentum of their historic victory into a March Madness bid.
“That win gave us a lot of confidence,” Groves said. “It's just going to propel us forward in this season, again, it's gonna take us all the way to March. That was a huge win. It was just a lot of fun, and we're gonna be really good at building off this one.”
