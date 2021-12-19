OU basketball: Sooners stomp UT Arlington 70-50, led by Umoja Gibson's 14 points

Oklahoma (9-2) defeated UT Arlington (3-7) 70-50 on Sunday in Norman.
OU never trailed and had its biggest lead of the game by 28 with 6:28 left in the second half. OU held UTA to just 50 points on 34 percent shooting. The Sooners also forced 14 turnovers and outrebounded the Mavericks 35-26 in the win.
The Sooners jumped out to an early 11-0 lead with 13:04 to go in the first half on two 3-pointers by senior guard Umoja Gibson, a dunk by senior forward Tanner Groves, a free-throw by senior guard Elijah Harkless and a jumper by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire.
Gibson and Groves led the way for the Sooners in their victory. Gibson scored 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range and added a season-high eight rebounds. Groves scored 13 and grabbed six boards.
Goldwire and junior forward Jalen Hill continued to be factors as well. Goldwire finished with six points and six assists while Hill ended the day with 12 points and four rebounds.
Next, OU faces Alcorn State (1-9) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at home before beginning conference play vs. Kansas State (6-3) on Jan. 1.
