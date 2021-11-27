You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners outlast UCF in 65-62 road victory

  • Updated
Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (6-1) overcame Central Florida (4-0) 65-62 in Orlando on Saturday.

The Sooners handed the Knights their first loss of the season and advanced to 2-0 all time in the series. OU previously beat UCF 53-52 at home in 2019. 

Senior guard Umoja Gibson ended the day with a team-high 13 points. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire finished with 11 points and produced seven assists. Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois scored 12 points off the bench in 15 minutes while junior guard Jalen Hill and senior forward Tanner Groves added nine points each.

OU shot 55 percent from the field and scored 34 points in the paint while shooting 35.3 percent from 3. The Sooners’ defense forced 18 turnovers.

Next, Oklahoma takes on Florida at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Norman.

