You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners forward Tanner Groves named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tanner Groves

Senior forward Tanner Groves attempts a free throw during the game against Northwestern State on Nov. 9.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Senior forward Tanner Groves was named the season’s first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Groves leads the Sooners in scoring averaging 18 points per game, which is tied for fourth in the Big 12. He scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Northwestern State on Nov. 9 and finished with 21 points and five rebounds vs. UTSA on Nov. 12. 

The Eastern Washington transfer shot 15-of-25 during the week which was good for a 60 percent field goal percentage. He shot 40 percent from 3.

Groves and the Sooners take on East Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, in Conway, South Carolina. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments