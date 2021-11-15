OU basketball: Sooners forward Tanner Groves named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Senior forward Tanner Groves was named the season’s first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
𝙏𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨, @OU_MBBall #Big12MBB Newcomer of the Week🏀 Groves led Oklahoma in scoring in both victories over Northwestern State and UTSA. He averaged 18.0 points per contest along with 7.0 defensive rebounds.📰 https://t.co/zRNivvbZp8 pic.twitter.com/b20sWscUeJ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 15, 2021
Groves leads the Sooners in scoring averaging 18 points per game, which is tied for fourth in the Big 12. He scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Northwestern State on Nov. 9 and finished with 21 points and five rebounds vs. UTSA on Nov. 12.
The Eastern Washington transfer shot 15-of-25 during the week which was good for a 60 percent field goal percentage. He shot 40 percent from 3.
Groves and the Sooners take on East Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, in Conway, South Carolina.
