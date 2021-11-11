OU basketball: Jordan Goldwire 'all set' for UTSA, Marvin Johnson back with Sooners after missing exhibition match

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser told reporters Thursday that redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire is fully cleared to play against UTSA and senior guard Marvin Johnson is back after missing the Sooners' season opener.
Goldwire, who scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and dished out four assists in OU’s season-opening win vs. Northwestern State, left the contest with the help of team doctors late in the second half with an apparent injury. Moser said postgame the exit was due to cramping.
“Full send, he was feeling better by late that night,” Moser said Thursday. “Getting a lot of fluids, but he was cramping really bad. But, he’s really good. We bounced through some stuff yesterday … he’s cleared to go practice today and he’ll be all set for tomorrow.”
With Goldwire on the floor as the main facilitator, the Sooners were more efficient, as he led the team at plus-18 with zero turnovers in 29 minutes.
After not suiting up in OU’s lone exhibition game against Rogers State on Nov. 1 due to personal reasons, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson was back with the team for the regular-season opener on Tuesday. The Ardmore native only saw one minute of action in the closing moments of the blowout win.
“He’s dealt with some personal matters,” Moser said. “He’s back with us. He’s really talented, but he’s got to work on every day trying to get better, trying to learn the system. Learn how we do things both offensively and defensively, but he’s back with us and we’re hoping he keeps making strides in the positive direction.”
With both Goldwire and Johnson active, OU takes on the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
