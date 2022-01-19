'Basketball is supposed to be fun': OU enthusiastically tops West Virginia behind Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams

Taylor Robertson did it all by herself.
With under a minute left in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game at West Virginia, the senior guard grabbed a rebound, dribbled upcourt and found open space to drain a 3-pointer. The shot completed a 14-1 OU run which allowed the Sooners to pull away from the Mountaineers after a tight back-and-forth contest.
𝐁𝐎𝐀𝐑𝐃 & 𝐁𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓@T_Rob30 does it herself and the Sooners close the quarter on a 16-3 run to take a 14-point lead! OU 72, WVU 58 | 0:47 3Q pic.twitter.com/m3ZXqhg4gJ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 20, 2022
Robertson finished with 22 points, one behind senior forward Madi Williams’ 23 points, in No. 14 Oklahoma’s (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) 88-76 victory over WVU (8-7, 1-5) in Morgantown. In the first half, the Sooners were tested, but, in the second half, OU flexed its muscles, showing off its superior talent.
"That was a really hard-fought game against a good, gritty West Virginia team," head coach Jennie Baranczyk said postgame. "They're such a physical team and pounded it inside, and exposed us in some areas… so I'm really proud of our team for how they responded."
The first half saw OU at its best and worst. Patches of sloppiness on both ends were made up for with runs of efficient shooting and defense. OU struggled to start, shooting 4-for-15 in the first five minutes of play before a 15-4 run gave it a double-digit lead. Robertson scored 11 points in just the first quarter, going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
The second quarter was a carbon copy of the first. The Sooners shot well, but 10 fouls and nine turnovers allowed the game to stay close. Those fouls and turnovers turned into 20 Mountaineer points, with WVU taking a 46-44 lead into halftime.
“A big part is that we were too frustrated,” Baranczyk said. “West Virginia got us in that second quarter. When they punch, and you take a step back, they got you. We were really north and south.
“But, I think that we came out… and we were able to recover.”
The Sooners did recover. Three minutes into the second half, OU retook the lead on a layup from junior forward Liz Scott and wouldn’t trail for the rest of the game.
OU’s lead was never greater than five, until the game shifted with four minutes left in the third quarter. Consecutive layups by Williams and sophomore forward Skylar Vann sparked OU’s 14-1 sprint to end the quarter.
When Robertson nailed her 3-point shot to cap off the run, the Sooners’ bench euphorically jumped to its feet and momentum was fully in the Sooners’ direction.
“Basketball is supposed to be fun,” Williams said. “We’re here to play the game that we love. It’s supposed to be just showing the joy that we have for each other, and we did that.”
Robertson later made another to record 400 career 3-point makes. OU ended the second half shooting 57 percent while holding WVU to just 29 percent, ultimately sealing the win. The Sooners forced 17 turnovers, with 11 coming in the second half.
As Baranczyk looks ahead to OU’s next game against Kansas State (13-4, 3-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, she spent postgame admiring another enthusiastic victory.
“They don’t care about anything but playing,” Baranczyk said. “They don’t care about anything but winning every possession, and they can recover when they make mistakes. That’s all you can ask. We’re so connected and that’s what makes this group very special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.