Brent Venables' focus on in-state recruits is paying off.
With a commitment from Heritage Hall's Andy Bass on Thursday, Venables added his sixth overall Oklahoma preps prospect in OU's 2024 and 2025 classes.
Bass, the Chargers' quarterback, picked the Sooners over Kansas State and Syracuse. Bass led Heritage Hall to a 3A football state title last season.
The Oklahoma City native is a former teammate of current OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman. The Heritage Hall to Oklahoma pipeline is strong as former Sooners star and current New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was a Charger.
OU's other in-state pledges include 2024 prospects Carl Albert's three-star running back Xavier Robinson, Westmoore's three-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Edmond Santa Fe's three-star offensive tackle Josh Aisosa. Millwood's four-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens, Checotah's four-star wide receiver Elijah Thomas and Carl Albert's four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry are committed to OU's 2025 class.