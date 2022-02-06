'An ugly win': Behind Justin Thomas, No. 25 OU wrestling outlasts No. 23 South Dakota State 16-15 in home finale

Justin Thomas earned a standing ovation in his final match at McCasland Fieldhouse.
The No. 14-ranked redshirt senior bowed and waved to the Sooner faithful after his 8-3 win over South Dakota State’s Kenny O’Neil in the 157-pound class during OU’s final home dual of 2022 on Sunday.
Early in the match, officials ruled that one of Thomas' takedowns was out of bounds, but the call was reviewed and overturned, which sparked an exchange of words between the opposing coaching staffs that continued throughout the dual.
Afterward, No. 14-ranked Thomas chased his opponent down, tackling him to the mat for another two-point takedown. Thomas carried his momentum to a crucial win, as No. 25 Oklahoma (8-5, 3-4 Big 12) outlasted losses in its final three matches to defeat No. 23 South Dakota State (10-4, 3-2) 16-15 in Norman.
The Sooners finished their home slate with consecutive victories over Little Rock and the Jackrabbits, pushing their 2021-22 record in Norman to 2-4.
Prior to the dual, Oklahoma’s graduating wrestlers were individually honored with their families at the center of the mat. Redshirt seniors Joe Grello, Anthony Mantanona, Keegan Moore, Jake Boyd and Thomas senior along with redshirt juniors Zach Zeamer and Elijah Joseph were honored, during their final day at McCasland Fieldhouse.
FINAL | 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐌𝐍 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒OU has the tiebreaker criteria on its side and takes the dub on Senior Day!! pic.twitter.com/mj1AGysiH9— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 6, 2022
Sunday’s contest came down to the wire, as redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman stepped onto the mat with the Sooners’ leading 15-12. The heavyweight match was a triple overtime nail-biter in which SDSU’s No. 20-ranked AJ Nevills escaped from No. 28-ranked Heindselman to seal a 2-1 match win.
Nevills’ win tied the event at 15, splitting the match victories at five apiece. OU’s individual points advantage gave the Sooners an extra point and the dual victory.
“I think they’re both very evenly matched,” Sooners coach Lou Rosselli said. “When (Heindselman) can go out and get a takedown right away, he’ll turn that one into a win. His fight is excellent.”
No. 32-ranked Joey Prata continued a five match win streak to begin the dual, as the redshirt senior earned an 8-2 win over Tanner Jordan in the 125-pound class. McCasland Fieldhouse was silent until Prata earned the dual’s first takedown, which drew an eruption from the crowd.
Senior Tony Madrigal donned an elbow brace as he battled through a nagging injury in the 133-pound match. No. 20-ranked Madrigal fell to Gabriel Tagg 6-1 in the 133-pound class.
“Injuries I think are messing with (Madrigal’s) head,” Rosselli said. “If he can get through that, we’ll see a better version of him. He’s banged up pretty bad right now.”
In the 141-pound match, No. 13 Clay Carlson threw OU redshirt junior Jacob Butler into the scorer’s table en route to a 9-5 win. Butler has struggled this season, his first after reclassifying from 149 pounds, tallying a 5-8 record.
“When he puts things together, he starts to look like a really competitive wrestler,” Rosselli said. “When he gets really nervous, he paralyzes himself, and we don’t see the best version of him.”
At 149 pounds, the Jackrabbits’ Daniel Kimball held one of No. 21-ranked Willie McDougald’s legs as he tried to take the Sooners’ redshirt freshman to the ground. McDougald hopped on one leg, using his balance to escape Kimball’s takedown attempts. The fans in attendance roared for McDougald as he earned his sixth straight victory, beating Kimball 8-3.
Grello sported a thumb splint as he returned to the mat after dislocating his finger in the 165-pound match of the Sooners’ dual against Northern Iowa on Jan. 30.
OU and SDSU coaches yelled to each other from across the mat, arguing that No. 30-ranked Tanner Cook, Grello maintained an illegal hold. Despite the coaches’ qualms, Grello left the mat with a 2-0 victory.
Mantanona shot up and ripped his ear guard off as he flexed and blew kisses to the McCasland crowd following his sudden victory upset of No. 9 Cade DeVos in the 174-pound class.
Mantanona landed a spinning two point takedown in the overtime period, grabbing his opponent around the shoulders and slinging him to the mat.
Officials stopped to review whether the takedown occurred out of bounds. After reaffirming the call on the mat, fans erupted in applause as Mantanona made his final jog around the mat.
“He starts doing a good job of believing that he can make things happen, I think you’ll see that they will,” Rosselli said. “It was good to see… he had good fight.”
With SDSU’s Cade King up 2-0 on Moore, Jackrabbits head coach Damion Hahn ran to the scorers table while the two wrestlers were resetting to argue that his wrestler had scored four points.
When Hahn was told King had accumulated two points, the fourth year coach threw his hands in the air in disagreement and walked back to the bench. Moore landed a takedown in the third period to tie the match at two, but was outlasted by No. 33-ranked King, falling 4-3.
Down 2-0 late in the third round, redshirt senior Jake Woodley let out an exhausted grunt as he hit the mat in the 197-pound match.
The Sooners’ 2021 All-American fell to rival No. 12-ranked Tanner Sloan 2-0 in his final home match, dropping his career record to 1-4 against the Jackrabbits’ standout. The loss snapped No. 14-ranked Woodley’s four match win streak.
Moving forward, the Sooners will look to end the regular season on a three-match win streak when they travel to Stillwater to battle No. 10 Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 20. A tall task awaits, as OU was previously clobbered 31-3 by the Cowboys in its home opener on Dec. 12.
“We have to keep making progress,” Rosselli said. “Today is what they call an ugly win, but an ugly win is better than a loss.”
