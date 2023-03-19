'Almost unfair': Alex Storako strikes out 11 in OU softball's 7-1 victory over No. 19 Auburn

OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma's Alex Storako surrendered a leadoff home run to Auburn on Sunday, the Sooners seemed in for a tough contest.
However, that would be the only run the redshirt senior Michigan transfer would allow against the Tigers.
Storako responded with back-to-back strikeouts before finishing with a season-high 11 in six innings. She allowed 2 hits and earned her 10th win of the season in front of 4,172 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Storako posted a season-best 11 strikeouts during Oklahoma’s (27-1) 7-1 victory over the Tigers (22-9), and the 7-1 victory, giving the redshirt senior her 10th win of the season.
Oklahoma finished the Omni Hall of Fame Classic 5-0 with three ranked wins and outscored opponents 48-3.
The Michigan transfer earned three wins in her first weekend playing in Oklahoma City. Storako emphasized how pitching day-to-day can look different.
“Really buying into what your pitches are doing that day can be different than what they were doing yesterday or the day before that,” Storako said. “So, being able to understand yourself and grow upon that and realize how your pitches are working and being able to combat that with a lineup like Auburns is really fun.”
Storako has posted an ERA of 0.94 and leads OU’s pitching staff in wins this season.
After five innings, coach Patty Gasso relieved Storako with sophomore Jordy Bahl. Bahl allowed no hits and no runs in the final two innings.
Gasso was pleased with Storako’s performance and acknowledged throwing Bahl in the mix is a lethal combination.
“Alex was just dealing today,” Gasso said. "Really, really outstanding, in charge, and the combination of bringing Jordy in is just almost unfair.”
Storako was an ace on defense for the Sooners, but junior outfielder Jayda Coleman was just as sharp at the plate.
Coleman gave Oklahoma the momentum in the third with a two-run homer and helped OU overcome its slow start. Junior infielder Tiare Jennings and senior catcher Kenzie Hansen also notched back to back home runs in the bottom of the fifth.
𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 💥 @jaydac00B3 | OU 2, AU 1 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/WsqVu0Pjg7— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 19, 2023
Touch 'em all, 𝐓❗𝐑❗𝐀❗@_tiarejennings | B5 | OU 4, AU 1 pic.twitter.com/TFC8wusE5a— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 19, 2023
𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 for the #Sooners third of the game 🔥@kinziehansen | B5 | OU 6, AU 1 pic.twitter.com/E9QLuDOunA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 19, 2023
Coleman finished a perfect 4 for 4 and scored three runs with two RBIs. She now leads the team with a .507 batting average.
The leadoff batter has constructed timely plays all season, and Gasso has been genuinely impressed.
“She’s become one of the smartest thought-process hitters,” Gasso said. “There’s a small group that lives in this elite world, like Jocelyn Alo, and I think Jayda Coleman is starting to (enter) in that little universe.”
Now with a third of the season over and a stellar record of 27-1, OU looks to attack conference play. The Sooners will face Iowa State in their Big 12 opening series next weekend.
“We set the foundation,” Gasso said. “Now, it's about something. It’s about winning a championship, bringing a title back to your university.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
