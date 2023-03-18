All 8 Sooners fail to advance to final day at NCAA Championships, ending OU wrestling's season

Oklahoma closed out its season on Friday night at the NCAA Championships in Tulsa.
Eight Oklahoma wrestlers competed in the first two days on Thursday and Friday. Five advanced to the second day of competition.
Redshirt junior Josh Heindselman made it the farthest of any OU wrestler, defeating Cal Poly’s Trevor Tinker 14-6 on Thursday and Campbell’s Taye Ghadiali 3-2 on Friday at heavyweight. He was eliminated by Iowa State’s Sam Schuyler 4-2 on Friday.
Heindselman falls short, 4-2, in the third round of consolations.— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 17, 2023
At 174 pounds, sophomore Tate Picklo defeated Lock Haven’s Tyler Stoltzfus 11-3 on Thursday before losing to Indiana’s Donnell Washington 11-3 on Friday. At 149 pounds, graduate Mitch Moore defeated Rutgers’ Anthony White 3-0 on Thursday before losing to North Carolina State’s Jackson Arrington 4-2 in sudden death on Friday.
Redshirt freshman Wyatt Henson defeated Bucknell’s Kurtis Phipps 7-3 on Thursday before falling to Penn’s Michael Colaccio at 133 pounds via pin on Friday. Junior Mosha Schwartz beat Iowa State’s Casey Swiderski to advance to the round of 16 before falling to Missouri’s Allan Hart via less riding time in the quarterfinals on Thursday. On Friday, Schwartz lost to Michigan’s Drew Mattin at 141 pounds.
Three Sooners were eliminated on Thursday. Sophomore Jared Hill won his first match at 157 pounds against Wisconsin’s Garrett Model 7-6, but lost his next two bouts against Iowa’s Cobe Siebrecht and Army’s Nathan Lukez.
Graduate Joey Prata lost to Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto and Colorado’s Nick Babin in consecutive decision losses at 125 pounds. Sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis also lost both his bouts at 165 pounds to Northern Illinois’ Izzak Olejnik and Minnesota’s Andrew Sparks.
Oklahoma wraps up its season with an 9-8 record while the Sooners went 2-6 in conference play.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
