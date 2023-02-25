All 4 Norman high schools advance to area tournament

Both Norman High and Norman North boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the area tournament.
Here are the results from every game during the regional playoffs:
Feb. 25 - Norman High boys 56, Norman North boys 47
Norman High boys defeated Norman North boys 56-47 Saturday. The Tigers advance to the winners bracket of the area tournament and will face Deer Creek at 6 p.m. Friday. The Timberwolves advance to the losers bracket of the area tournament and will face Westmoore at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Feb. 25 - Norman North girls 40, Putnam City West 56
Norman North girls fell to Putnam City West 56-40 Saturday. The Timberwolves advance to the losers bracket of the area tournament and will face Moore at 7:30 pm on March 2. Area sites will be determined by the OSSAA after regional play.
Feb. 25 - Norman High girls 63, Sand Springs 36
Norman High girls basketball defeated Sand Springs 63-36 Saturday in the second round of OSSAA regionals.
With the win, the Tigers are 6A regional champions and advance to the winners bracket of the area tournament to face Bixby at 6 p.m. on March 2. Area sites will be determined by the OSSAA after regional play.
Congrats to the Norman Tigers coaches and players!! Class 6A Regional Champions!!👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/M7ilc5WyE5— TD O'Hara (@tohara_o) February 25, 2023
Feb. 24 - Norman High boys 85, U.S. Grant 33
Norman High boys basketball defeated U.S. Grant 85-33 Friday night. The Tigers will face cross-town rival Norman North at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Feb. 24 - Norman North boys 45, NW Classen 35
Norman North boys basketball defeated NW Classen 45-35 Friday night. The Timberwolves will face either Norman High at 7 p.m. Saturday.
After a back and forth contest, North took the lead and ran away with it late in the fourth quarter.
Junior Noah Jones and senior Ben Moser each scored 11 points.
Norman North outlasts a very quick NW Classen team 45-35 in the first round of regionals. pic.twitter.com/HN4jR1dztV— Norman North Boys Basketball (@NNTwolvesBBall) February 25, 2023
Feb. 23 - Norman North girls 53, Southmoore 34
Norman North girls basketball defeated Southmoore Thursday night 53-34. The Timberwolves face Putnam City West at 2 p.m. Saturday at Norman High.
🏀Norman North Girls🏀➡️ FINAL ⬅️Norman North - 53Southmoore - 34➡️Saturday at 2:00 Regional Finals pic.twitter.com/FJxYQDM9Px— Norman North GB (@NormanNorth_GB) February 24, 2023
Feb. 23 - Norman High girls 71, Muskogee 32
Norman High girls defeated Muskogee 71-32 Thursday night. The Tigers will host Sand Springs at 2 p.m. Saturday.
