'Able to help younger guys': Jonah Laulu prepares to lead Sooners' unfamiliar defensive line unit in 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas – When Oklahoma announced its attendees for Big 12 Media Days on June 28, four of its participants came as no surprise.
Head coach Brent Venables, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Big 12’s 2022 tackles leader Danny Stutsman, and the continuation of a member of the Stoops family representing the Sooners.
The fifth invite was extended to defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, who started three of the 13 games he played in 2022, recording 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks — not exactly jaw-dropping numbers. Having spent five seasons in college football, Laulu had never been invited to a media day.
So, why him?
According to Laulu, it’s an indicator of the leadership OU expects from its veterans. The Sooners emphasized the transfer portal more so on the defensive line than any other unit.
After all, they're fresh off a season featuring the second worst run defense in the Big 12. With an influx of young players from various parts of the country, questions about the unit’s camaraderie rose, and a leader became essential.
“I’m an older guy. I’ve been playing college football for a while now,” Laulu told the OU Daily. “It’s only natural for me to be (in) more of a leadership role because I’ve played so much football, and (I’m) able to help younger guys.”
Having transferred to the Sooners a season prior, Laulu is aware of players’ unfamiliarity with the playbook, and has taken time to help them catch up. If the Sooners want to find success in 2023, the unit which struggled mightily last season needs to step up. Laulu knows improvement can’t come unless all members of the unit are caught up, which he’s taken upon himself in his new leadership role.
“We've had to spend extra time, after lifting (with the team), in the weight room,” Laulu said. “Player practices, film rooms or coming in on Saturdays, just doing little things like that and then going out to eat afterwards because you have guys coming in that are new and you want to get them more comfortable.
“ … I think we're getting along very well in this defense line (with) all these new guys.”
Laulu is unselfish, something he displayed halfway through his first fall camp with the Sooners, when defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis approached Laulu to tell him how natural and comfortable he looked playing defensive tackle, noting the likely position change they’d want him to make in 2023.
Entering his fifth collegiate season at defensive end, Laulu didn’t hesitate with his response, with the goal of winning at the forefront of his mind.
“If they needed me to play long snapper, I’d do it,” Laulu said. “Whatever it takes … I love these guys and I just want to win.”
Laulu proved that this offseason.
The 6-foot-5 lineman weighed about 260 pounds when he arrived at OU, a fairly standard weight for a defensive end, but undersized for someone playing on the interior of the defensive line. Shortly after his initial season at OU, Laulu met with a nutritionist and amped his workouts with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt with the goal of gaining significant weight.
Laulu's meal plan, crafted by his nutritionist in January, consists of 50% of his plate being carbs, 25% fruits and vegetables and 25% protein. At times, his meals would take 45 minutes to finish. Even if they took hours, Laulu would clean his plate. Not eating what was on his plate was not an option.
Now, Laulu sits at 293 pounds. Along with being a necessity to playing defensive tackle, Laulu feels the change exposed him to a more natural weight.
“I needed to gain that weight because you can't play 2i (or) nose (tackle) weighing 260 because you’re going to get thrown around,” Laulu said. “... I feel great. I feel more explosive and the strongest I've been. I feel even faster than I was when I was lighter and it's pretty funny. I was talking to (defensive line coach Todd Bates) yesterday, we were joking around, he was saying how I look even better at 293 than I did at 260. So I think I was supposed to be this big this whole time.
“I had to let go of that dream of dropping back and getting an (interception).”
While the likelihood of a second career interception now hangs by a narrow thread, Laulu feels an improvement in his ability to shed blocks and “accelerate through the finish,” something he admittedly struggled with last season.
“There (were) a lot of plays where I could’ve made a sack or gotten a (tackle for loss), but I was still stuck on blocks,” Laulu said. “Gaining this weight and getting stronger, I think it definitely helped me be able to finish those plays and accelerate through blocks.”