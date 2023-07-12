'A win-win for all parties': OU's early exit to SEC allowing Brett Yormark to implement plans for Big 12's future

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Brett Yormark became the Big 12’s commissioner in Aug. 2022, he was tasked with preparing the conference for a post-OU and Texas future. Almost a year later, Yormark seems to have completed his mission.
During his opening statement at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, a slide on the big screen behind him showed what Yormark called his achievements since becoming commissioner. One of those achievements read “Accelerated Texas/OU withdrawal”, highlighting the agreement allowing the two schools to enter the SEC a year early in 2024.
While the Sooners and Longhorns were eager to leave the Big 12 early, it seemed Yormark held mutual feelings. He spoke proudly of the agreement, as if a weight was lifted off the shoulders of him and the remaining Big 12 schools.
Now that OU’s exit date has been confirmed, Yormark wants to focus on the Big 12’s “brand refresh.”
“We accelerated Texas and OU’s withdrawal … which was a win-win for all parties,” Yormark said during his opening statement. “Today, you’re seeing a brand refresh, which is indicative of where this conference is going creatively … next year.”
According to Yormark, that “win-win” agreement, announced back in February, wasn’t a long negotiation. When the two parties came together, it "didn’t take too long" to complete them, and both the Big 12 and OU appeared to have gotten what they wanted.
The Big 12 will receive $100 million combined in early-exit fees from both Texas and OU. While both expect to offset the cost with future revenue earned, OU President Joseph Harroz said during OU’s Board of Regents meeting in May the Sooners will forgo almost $40 million in the revenue share distributed amongst Big 12 schools.
While Yormark’s predecessor Bob Bowlsby called Texas and OU’s move a “personal betrayal”, Yormark’s aim was to ease tensions with the two schools during negotiations. He says that happened, noting there was "mutual respect" between all parties through the months-long talks.
“I've got a great partnership with the folks in Texas and Oklahoma,” Yormark said. “When you're looking for a win-win scenario, those negotiations don't really take that long. We all wanted the same thing, and we got there. I'm happy for them. I'm happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year.”
Alongside his thoughts on OU and Texas, Yormark discussed his future plans for the conference.
He announced the Big 12 Championship Game will remain at AT&T Stadium until 2030, and will now feature a halftime show headlined by a “major musical artist” to be announced on August 12. Yormark also announced an initiative to spearhead Congressional legislation regarding NIL rules, saying it's at the “top of his priority list.”
Additionally, Yormark wants to expand the Big 12’s footprint in both the United States and abroad. He announced plans to continue Big 12 Mexico, an effort to host basketball, baseball and soccer conference games in the country starting in December 2024 and “Big 12 Hoops at the Park” a series of youth clinics at New York City’s Rucker Park on July 18 led by 11 of the Big 12’s men’s and women’s basketball coaches.
In addition, Yormark stated his desire to remain at 14 teams following Texas and OU’s departure, hinting at further expansion.
“This conference is bigger than any two schools,” Yormark said. “We're in a great place. There's never been a better time than right now to be involved with this conference, and I'm excited about our future.”
Since the early-exit agreement in February, the Big 12 and OU seem to have already taken separate paths. The Sooners have already been added to future SEC schedules in 2024, and Yormark wants to replace them beyond adding Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF in the future.
But despite that, Yormark wants an amicable exit. Another slide during Yormark’s opening remarks read “We celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and their legacy,” something he wants as a theme of the 2023-24 sports calendar.
Yormark wants to have “a year of celebration” to not only highlight the Big 12’s progress, but to recognize the “contributions” of both OU and Texas since the conference began. While OU will not be a part of the Big 12’s future, Yormark is grateful that it was a part of its history.
“We’re going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma this season,” Yormark said. “We’re going to celebrate all the contributions they’ve made since day one. They will always be a big part of this conference. We want to celebrate that.”