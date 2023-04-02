'A long way to go': OU baseball splits 4-game series with No. 7 Stanford

Oklahoma (15-14, 2-4 Big 12) dropped its series finale to No. 7 Stanford (17-7, 7-2 Pac-12) 16-5 in Norman on Sunday. With the loss, the Sooners split the four-game series with the Cardinal.
Stanford recorded 21 hits to score its runs, with 15 of its 16 coming after the fourth inning. OU collected eight hits but left 10 runners on base.
Junior right-handed pitcher Will Carsten made his third start of 2023, allowing nine hits in four-and-two-third innings for his second pitching loss. Six runs were scored on Carsten, with one being an earned run against him.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss:
Sooners pitching falters after fourth
Carsten allowed a sacrifice fly in the first inning but allowed no more runs until he gave up five in the fifth inning. He was relieved for junior right-handed pitcher Jett Lodes after allowing four consecutive hits in the inning, one being a two-run home run from Stanford’s Drew Bowser.
T5 | 🌲 6, 🅞🅤 1@dreezydoesit2 😱Fifth of the year and it was a 💣📺 » @ESPNPlus💻 » https://t.co/P8nYj7gBQv#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/tYoRqDPior— Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 2, 2023
The Cardinal then scored 10 runs in the last four innings off five OU relief pitchers, with six coming on extra-base hits. Junior right-handed pitcher Gray Harrison gave up three earned runs while freshman left-handed pitcher Julien Hachem and sophomore right-handed pitcher Colton Sundloff both gave up two earned runs, with Hachem facing just two batters.
Junior right-handed pitcher Carson Atwood and sophomore right-handed pitcher Peyton Olejnik were the only OU relievers not to allow an earned run.
“You can’t give a team like that a glimmer of hope,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said postgame. “When you do, it starts getting out of control and you can’t get it back in control. When you think of all the bad things that are happening instead of the good things… you lose confidence, and that’s exactly what I told them.”
The Cardinal’s 21 hits were the most the Sooners have allowed this season. The Sooners gave up double-digit hits three times in the series, with Stanford recording 19 and 10 hits on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Cardinal show off power against OU
Four Stanford players drove in multiple runs against Oklahoma, with Carter Graham’s five RBIs leading the Cardinal.
He proved to be a thorn in the Sooners’ side, finishing 4-for-5 with five RBIs. Graham recorded multiple RBI doubles in the sixth and ninth innings and hit a two-run home run off junior right-handed pitcher Gray Harrison in the eighth inning.
T8 | 🌲 11, 🅞🅤 5BIG SWING from @cartergraham50 to punch right back for the Cardinal!Third of the year for Graham.📺 » @ESPNPlus💻 » https://t.co/P8nYj7h9G3#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/xObxCxEWdq— Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 2, 2023
Bowser, Tommy Troy and Malcolm Moore were the other Cardinal players with multiple RBIs, with the latter driving in three.
“We just had to be more present,” Johnson said. “All of a sudden, that starts it. The next guy doubles, then the next guy and it starts spinning out of control. That’s what happens, and then you’re fighting uphill the whole time. You’re trying to get guys out of the bullpen to throw goose eggs, but they still had the momentum.”
Johnson stays positive after defeat
Despite the loss, OU earned two wins against No. 7 Stanford on Friday and Saturday, including a 2-0 shutout win on Friday.
Across the four-game series, OU scored 24 runs on 32 hits including six home runs. The wins accounted for its third and fourth top-25 wins of the season after beating then-No. 11 TCU twice from March 18-19.
As the Sooners return to Big 12 play next weekend against Baylor (9-19) in Waco, Johnson is choosing to make those wins his focus.
“We just beat the No. 7 team in the country two times,” Johnson said. “You can look at the record and say we’re terrible, that’s fine. But, we got a long way to go. We got an uphill battle every day that we’re out here. We’re fighting to get confidence… and it’s a good thing. It’s an opportunity to change everyone’s mindset.”
OU will face Oral Roberts (20-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Norman before beginning its three-game conference series with the Bears at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
