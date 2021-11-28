‘A horrible feeling’: Muffed punt bites Oklahoma, second-half letdown leads to unraveling vs Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Eric Gray looked comfortable as the football plummeted toward him.
Turns out, comfort is an unforgiving enemy.
Gray positioned himself directly beneath the punt from Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton, but the ball slipped right through his arms and hit the turf, where Oklahoma State cornerback Demarco Jones pounced on it. Three plays later, Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren rumbled into the end zone from one yard out to give No. 7 OSU a four-point lead over No. 10 Oklahoma with 9:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.
BEDLAM 😱pic.twitter.com/ASgBjt99wZ— Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 28, 2021
The flub by the Sooners’ junior running back, an offseason transfer from Tennessee, was the climax of OU’s undoing, as it fell to its in-state rival 37-33 on Saturday night. With a 33-24 lead entering the fourth quarter, Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) relaxed and Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) capitalized, scoring 13 unanswered points to exit Boone Pickens Stadium victorious.
Complacency is the same bug that bit OU when it fell to No. 9 Baylor 27-14 on Nov. 13, leaving it desperate for a win against the Cowboys. As a consequence of their second loss, the Sooners were denied a chance at a seventh consecutive conference title. Instead, OSU will face Baylor in the 2021 Big 12 Championship game next Saturday, Dec. 4. Additionally, any remaining hope of OU reaching the College Football Playoff was wrangled away by the Cowboys on Saturday.
“Obviously Eric would want that one back,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “Now that's obviously not what cost us the game. There were a lot of other opportunities to separate and put that one away, so we'll own it. We emphasized special teams coming down here, and historically in this game there’s been a lot of very significant special teams plays, and there were tonight. Both teams were hurt by it and both teams were aided by it.”
As Riley reiterated, Oklahoma’s implosion was not Gray’s fault alone.
The Sooners’ passing offense was stagnant in the second half while freshman quarterback Caleb Williams stumbled under the weight of his first Bedlam appearance. He completed just 6-of-18 passes for 48 yards and a fumble in the final quarters after going 14-for-21 with 204 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
Williams had little room to operate behind an offensive line that allowed three fourth-quarter sacks and a season-high six for the game. The player nicknamed “Superman” wasn’t heroic in important moments, converting just two of 10 third-down attempts and failing to save the day on two fourth-down tries.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks was a small bright spot offensively, rushing for 139 yards on 22 carries. However, he was handed the ball just five times on four possessions after OU took a nine-point lead in the third quarter.
“I'm not really not really about to point fingers, but we didn't execute as well as we did in the first half,” Brooks said. “We could have done better, but we should have done better. Other than that, man, it’s on us.”
OU’s defense had plenty of momentum plays in the first three quarters, among them a pair of interceptions by redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington and a safety forced by senior nose guard Perrion Winfrey. However, the Sooners were penalized a season-high 12 times for 74 yards, compared to six penalties for Oklahoma State.
“In all honesty, it felt like we were playing against the refs too,” said redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas. But that's just what happens when you’re on the road environment. It feels like sometimes everyone's against you.
“I’m not going to put anything on the refs because we’ve still got to execute, but you can't just call a game one sided... it's hard to keep your composure when you're trying to play for a championship and compete for a spot in the playoffs.”
On special teams, sophomore receiver Trevon West bumped OSU’s Brennan Presley into bobbling a punt, and redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles was able to return it for a third quarter touchdown.
Broiles’ scoop-and-score delivered Oklahoma’s last points of the night, though, as the Sooner Magic ran out in the fourth quarter. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders ran 37 yards for a touchdown to open the final period and cut the deficit to two before Gray’s gaffe put Oklahoma State on top.
Riley has been without a dedicated special teams coach since Shane Beamer became South Carolina’s head coach in December, and said after the game he wouldn’t consider hiring one this offseason. He may need that and more to get the Sooners over the hump and capture a national championship.
Next, OU is most likely headed to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio with a slim chance at a New Year’s Six game. Following yet another letdown performance, the Sooners’ season nears its completion with expectations unmet.
“A horrible feeling is about the only way I can describe it,” Riley said. “We've had a chance to win this league six years in a row. We're not gonna have a chance to do that this year, and it's a gut punch. … I’m just heartbroken for our players. The guys laid it on the line. They wanted it more than anybody and I’m proud of the way we fought.”
