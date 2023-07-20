'A great learning experience': How Spencer Rattler's adversity at OU led to success at South Carolina

After Oklahoma fans witnessed consecutive Heisman winning quarterbacks and a runner-up from 2017-19, many thought the best was yet to come.
Spencer Rattler, the former consensus No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2019, was expected to pick up where Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts left off.
Following a disappointing start to his career that included hearing ‘We want Caleb’ chants ring throughout Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and being benched before Caleb Williams led a historic comeback in the Red River Showdown in his place, Rattler viewed his last memories at OU on the sideline just two seasons after his expected dominance.
None of the struggles mattered to then-OU assistant and current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. The adversity he faced at OU gave Beamer confidence Rattler could turn the Gamecocks’ 5-3 start in 2022, a time in which he threw more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (5), around.
Rattler did, leading South Carolina to a 8-5 record with marquee wins over then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson.
“He had dealt with adversity at Oklahoma,” Beamer said Thursday on SEC Media Days’ main stage. “It wasn’t like all of a sudden, last season, we had some tough losses and that was the first time he went through (adversity), or that 2021 was the first time he went through stuff. ...
“His first two games as a starting quarterback in the Big 12 at Oklahoma we lost to Kansas State and Iowa State. You're not supposed to lose two conference games at Oklahoma. That doesn't happen. Not to mention two games to start (a) season where you're replacing Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as quarterback.”
Beamer’s trust in Rattler sparked during OU’s quadruple overtime 53-45 victory over Texas in 2020, when Rattler was benched in the second quarter before leading the Sooners to victory with three touchdowns in the second half.
“To see him get benched in the Texas game in 2020 and then come back in the second half and lead us to a four overtime win told me everything I needed to know about Spencer as far as (the) competitor, leader (and) kind of person he was,” Beamer said. “... Forget about his talent level on the field, because that speaks for itself, the way he handled himself off the field during my two seasons there was really good for me to see.”
Though it wasn’t apparent to him then, Rattler’s struggles with the Sooners became pivotal to his recent success at South Carolina.
“Being a quarterback, you're going to go through the success, you're going to go through the adversity and you (have) to take it all,” Rattler said. “I think (my time at OU) was a great learning experience for me … it helped me a lot to be in this position and I'm just grateful to be here.”
Shortly after arriving at South Carolina in 2022, Rattler was voted team captain by his new teammates. The senior continued to impress in the Gamecocks’ 2023 spring practices when he was voted most outstanding offensive player.
The honors are a result of Rattler’s approach to his new school, one that reminds Beamer of a now-prominent NFL quarterback.
“Jalen Hurts came into Norman, Oklahoma, and … just went right to work and earned the respect of his teammates with how he worked,” Beamer said. “Spencer did the same. He came in. (He) went right to work. (And he) earned the respect of his teammates.”