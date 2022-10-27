'A great future ahead of him': OU football's Robert Spears-Jennings continues to make strides as Sooners freshman

Robert Spears-Jennings introduced himself to Sooner Nation in menacing fashion, delivering a hit against Kansas quarterback Jason Bean on Oct. 15 that elicited a roar from the crowd.
The freshman safety from Broken Arrow was the quarterback spy on a first-down play early in the second quarter against the Jayhawks in his first extended action for Oklahoma. He found a scrambling Bean and knocked the opposing signal caller onto the ground and into KU’s sideline.
Remember The Name. 👇Robert Spears-Jennings. 💥💥💥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner | @RobertJ3nnings pic.twitter.com/3OhOnCXbdS— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 15, 2022
During the play’s development, Spears-Jennings heard head coach Brent Venables’ voice in the back of his head.
“Venables said, ‘once he escapes the pocket go attack,’” Spears-Jennings said. “So I just had to keep my leverage and make the hit. That was my biggest thing: just don’t mess up. That was going through my mind, just don’t mess up.”
The 6-foot-1, former four-star recruit recorded his first four tackles of his young career nearly two Saturdays ago and is making strides heading into OU’s matchup at Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ames.
Due to inconsistent play by the safety unit and injuries to Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon prior to the Kansas matchup, Spears-Jennings was thrust into action.
The important spot in the Sooners’ defense was likely one most believed Spears-Jennings wouldn’t be in when he joined the program last spring.
“When I first got here, my footwork was terrible,” Spears-Jennings said. “All winter, all spring, (the older defenders) helped me out. So really, all credit goes out to them.”
Venables has also noticed his pupil’s development.
“Robert’s got a great future ahead of him,” Venables said Tuesday. “Incredibly bright, he’s tough, got great size as we’ve seen in our last game in particular. We’ve seen it in the last few weeks of practice — really since our trip once we got back from Nebraska — just his mindset has changed.
“I think he showed up with a different sense of purpose to what he’s doing and realize that the man in the mirror is the only thing that’s kept him back from being his best. …We’ve needed him to come along to give us depth and competition at that position.”
Spears-Jennings’ footwork refinement isn’t the only upgrade he’s made since committing to Oklahoma on July 4, 2021.
Just a three-star recruit at the time and rated only the No. 968 player nationally according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, the future defender had hardly played defensive back, and was listed as a wide receiver recruit. It wasn’t until the following fall he started playing in the secondary extensively.
A late bloomer, Spears-Jennings displayed his talent his senior year and developed into the nation’s No. 130-overall recruit.
Now, the mid-year enrollee is on the short list of Sooners freshmen to play meaningful snaps this season, along with linebackers Jaren Kanak and Kip Lewis and defensive ends R Mason Thomas and Gracen Halton.
Senior cornerback Woodi Washington, who started at safety against Texas before moving back to his regular position against Kansas, has also noticed Spears-Jennings and some of the freshmen’s upswing.
“He played very well for us,” Washington said of Spears-Jennings. “Glad young guys have been able to step up. He’s done a great job of just watching film and making sure he’s prepared for whatever moment that he’s asked for.”
In a difficult season that’s seen Oklahoma lose three consecutive games and fall out of Big 12 title contention, the maturation of the up-and-coming freshmen perhaps becomes an important wrinkle for the future.
And Spears-Jennings, who flashed seven games into the Sooners’ season, will look to continue that trend.
