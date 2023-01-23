 Skip to main content
9 former Sooners advance to NFL conference championship round

Former OU football player Joe Mixon in attendance at the spring game April 24.

Nine former Sooners advanced to their respective NFL conference championship games after the weekend.

Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine take on Kansas City and Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Blake Bell and James Winchester on Sunday for the AFC title. Former Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, along with Grant Calcaterra and Lane Johnson, will battle Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship.

Here’s how they performed in the divisional round:

Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back duo of Mixon and Perine have traded snaps all season, however, Mixon had a dominant performance over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Mixon topped the 100-yard mark for the first time since Week 9. He ran 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. The running back also caught two of three targets for 18 yards.

Samaje Perine

Despite Mixon’s offensive outburst, Perine matched his consistency. He carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and caught five passes for 31 yards.

The Bengals suffered an overtime loss against Kansas City in the AFC Championship last year, but are looking to redeem themselves on Sunday.

Blake Bell

Bell, known for his blocking prowess, caught one pass for four yards with two targets against the Jaguars.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts has dominated divisional opponents all season. Saturday’s game against the Giants was not any different.

Hurts went into halftime with a 28-0 lead.

He finished the night completing 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also ran nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Other performances:

Kansas City center Creed Humphrey and offensive tackle Orlando Brown started on the offensive line against the Bills.

Kansas City long snapper James Winchester handled nine snaps.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started against the New York Giants.

49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started against the Dallas Cowboys.

