5 questions surrounding OU's fall camp

A year ago, no one knew what to expect from first-year OU coach Brent Venables. After Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams departed for USC, Venables and his staff did their best to replenish the talent lost.

After a disappointing 6-7 first season, questions remain for Venables in his second season. With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel returning, can OU turn it around in time for its arrival to the SEC in 2024?

Here are five questions OU faces as it opens fall camp this week:

Defensive front any different with transfers?

N0. 104 and 64th. Those are the positions OU finished in rush defense and sacks per game nationally last season, proving an offseason defensive front overhaul was essential.

OU added linebacker/edge rusher Dasan McCullough from Indiana who finished his freshman season with a team-leading four sacks. The Sooners also snatched Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears, Wake Forest edge rusher Rondell Bothroyd, Oklahoma State edge rusher Trace Ford and Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey to help bolster the line.

Venables and the Sooners also added Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry via the portal in June and, while he missed spring ball, he’s expected to compete for a starting spot during camp. OU hopes its additions will be enough alongside returners Isaiah Coe, Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes, Jordan Kelley and R Mason Thomas to create competition before the regular season.

Venables and co. also landed five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, who could fly up the depth chart this season and is someone to watch this preseason, as part of its 2023 class. While it’s important for Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates to see improvement from the Sooners’ defensive front in 2023, consistent play from the unit will be a necessity once OU arrives in the SEC in 2024.

Wide receiver depth troubling?

Drake Stoops is Mr. Reliable.

The sixth-year receiver appeared in all 13 games last season and caught three touchdown passes. Outside of him and Jalil Farooq, a number of question marks remain throughout new coach Emmett Jones’ room.

The Sooners will experiment with newcomers Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony, Texas transfer Brenen Thompson and highly-touted freshman Jaquaize Pettaway, while hoping for growth from Nic Anderson, LV Bunkley-Shelton and Jayden Gibson. Will it be enough weapons for Gabriel to improve in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s high-tempo system?

How quickly can talented freshmen make a difference?

Despite a disappointing first regular season, Venables managed to sign OU’s highest-rated recruiting class of all time.

Headlined by five-stars quarterback Jackson Arnold, safety Peyton Bowen and Adebawore, the Sooners’ class finished No. 4 nationally in 247Sports’ team rankings. While Arnold isn’t expected to see much playing time behind Gabriel, Bowen and Adebawore shouldn’t be slow moving up the depth chart as the season plays out.

Other freshmen coaches have raved about include cornerbacks Makari Vickers and Jasiah Wagoner and running back Kalib Hicks. Expect them to compete at a high level during preseason camp, receive game reps this season and be ready to hear their names called in case of injuries to starters.

The 2023 recruiting class, Venables’ first one he fully put together, is going to be an important one when OU arrives in the SEC. Will it pan out as intended?

How will the offensive line look this fall?

After losing Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Chris Murray to the NFL, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh went portal hunting.

He emerged with Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse and Miami (Ohio) offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer. Rouse spent all spring rehabbing from labrum surgery but is now “full-go,” Venables said last month at Big 12 Media Days.

Rouse is expected to be the Sooners’ starting left tackle, while returner Tyler Guyton mans the right tackle spot. Center Andrew Raym, who started 10 games at the position last season, will start as well.

Shaffer and returner McKade Mettauer are expected to start at guard.

Will Venables’ game management improve?

Venables has acknowledged all offseason his game management needs to be better in 2023.

On third down, fourth down, in the red zone and in the fourth quarter when the clock is ticking. Lebby has also said he’s evaluating how he calls plays and the adjusting the tempo to make the offense more efficient

The second-year head coach hired former North Texas coach Seth Littrell to help out in these areas alongside other former head coaches on staff: offensive analyst Matt Wells and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

Venables and every assistant coach will speak to the media Tuesday ahead of the first day of preseason training camp on Thursday. OU kicks off its season against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Norman.