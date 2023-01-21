5 most important plays in OU basketball's 62-60 loss to No. 21 Baylor

Oklahoma lost another close game, missing another opportunity to clinch its first ranked win of the season.
OU (11-8, 2-5 Big 12) fell to No. 21 Baylor (14-5, 4-3) 62-60 in Norman on Saturday. It's the second game in a row the Sooners have fell to a conference opponent after holding a lead at halftime. Baylor was 4 for 4 from 3-point range in the final 4:48, which ultimately sealed the victory.
“We really guarded the 3-point line until the last four minutes,” Moser said. “Bridges got loose from 3-point range… 100% I feel gutted, but we've gotta turn around and try to get these guys back up (for the next game).”
The Bears also outrebounded the Sooners 39 to 30 overall and 17 to nine on offensive rebounds, which resulted in 30 second-chance points.
“That was the storyline,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “In a one-possession game they have 30!second-chance points. So our inability (to get rebounds), like there in the West Virginia game, talked about how the guards got all these extra rebounds.
“I thought we did some really good things defensively against one of the top offensive teams and time and time again. We couldn't get out couldand get the rebound.”
Here are the five most important plays from OU’s loss:
Adam Flagler’s 3-pointer gives the Bears a 62-58 lead (22 seconds, second half)
Bears’ guard Adam Flagler sealed the contest with a step-back 3-pointer over Sherfield to steal the game from the Sooners in Norman.
FLAG CALLED GAME 😳@adamflagler #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/JlpAAXPhTJ— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 21, 2023
Jalen Bridges’ 3-pointer to give the Bears a 59-58 lead (1:25, second half):
After Oklahoma retook the lead following a pair of scores from junior forward Jalen Hill and sophomore guard C.J. Noland, Bridges converted another 3-pointer to give the Bears the advantage.
JALEN BRIDGES WITH HIS THIRD THREE OF THE SECOND HALF!🤑BU 59, OU 58 | 1:25 2H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/5zIBywAHD9— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 21, 2023
Bridges’ 3-pointer to give Baylor a 56-54 lead (3:40, second half):
The Baylor forward gave the Bears another lead following a jumper from senior forward Tanner Groves.
First from the left, now from the right! JB on fire from all around the arc🌎 Timeout, Sooners!BU 56, OU 54 | 3:40 2H📺ESPN2#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/Aa5mZFJ7h3— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 21, 2023
Bridges’ 3-pointer to give Baylor a 53-52 lead (4:48, second half):
Bridges nails a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Bears a 53-52 lead, which was his first of three, 3-point makes in the final five minutes. The Bears’ forward is shooting 25.4% from 3-point range this season.
🗣TREY FROM JALEN!🙌 @jalenbridgessBU 53, OU 52 | 4:48 2H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/dGPNmqf5sQ— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 21, 2023
Grant Sherfield’s 3-pointer to give Oklahoma a 28-22 lead (4:08, first half):
Sherfield’s 3-pointer allowed Oklahoma to take a six-point lead over the Bears, its largest lead of the contest.
Chef Sherfield is cookin' 👨🍳@gsherfield5 buries his second 3-pointer and has eight points! 📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/Iym876wS8M pic.twitter.com/vasXLnucCc— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 21, 2023
Next, OU will face No. 14 TCU (15-4, 4-3) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Fort Worth.
Quotables
Moser says Sooners must get ‘over the hump.’
“We have to keep finding ways to try to get better. I mean, I don't know if I have any drastic changes. … We just got to get to gotta keep getting better and finding ways to win these games … If you're getting drilled by like 25 I think we would make more drastic changes. We got to get (better). We just have to keep pushing through until you find that to get over the hump to make winning plays.”
Freshman guard Otega Oweh finished with six points and five steals playing a conference-high 11 minutes off the bench
“He's giving us some energy defensively, and that's one thing,” Moser said. “He had some moments where his defense created offense. I mean, he created some offense with his defense. And that's my job to keep him getting better in the flow of the offense.”
Hill on OU’s inability to close:
“We’re obviously really mad and frustrated,” junior forward Jalen Hill said, "We're playing our butts off out there. We're competing and we just can’t find a way to win and that's obviously frustrating. I know Tanner, me and Grant. We all go out there, every game, just wanting to win, and it's frustrating just not getting wins right now.”
