4-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens commits to Sooners' 2025 class

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Emmett Jones' hot recruiting streak continued on Saturday.

With a commitment from Millwood's Jaden Nickens, the Sooners' wide receiver coach added his third overall recruit in a month to OU's fifth-ranked 2025 class.

Nickens, a four-star, is the No. 2 recruit in Oklahoma and the No. 20 2025 wide receiver in the nation. Nickens also held offers from Oklahoma State and Penn State, among others.

A two-star athlete, Nickens led Millwood to a 3A basketball state title last season. He's ranked as a four-star shooting guard prospect by ESPN. 

Jones helped the Sooners land 2024 receivers three-star Jacob Jordan on July 22 and four-star Zion Ragins on July 18. He also garnered 2025 four-star receiver Elijah Thomas' commitment on July 27.

