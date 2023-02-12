4 OU football alums win Super Bowl 57, despite valiant effort by former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts

Former Sooners Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Blake Bell and James Winchester won Super Bowl 57 with Kansas City on Sunday.
Boomer Sooner! 4️⃣ Sooners are Super Bowl Champs! @creed_humphrey @ZEUS__57 @B_Bell10 @J_Winchester41 #OUDNA | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/t3WUur8BHW— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 13, 2023
Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 despite a valiant effort by another former Oklahoma player, quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts completed 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns, a Super Bowl record by a quarterback. The third-year pro was runner-up for the Heisman in 2019 with the Sooners.
Add another one from 4 yards out 😉#SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/E6YySvj8ki— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 13, 2023
Humphrey, a second-team All-Pro selection at center this season, hails from Choctaw, Oklahoma, and played for OU from 2017-20. Brown, a fellow offensive lineman, played from 2014-17.
Bell played for the Sooners from 2010-14, where he was a quarterback before transitioning to tight end, his professional position, for his final season. The Super Bowl win was the second title for Bell and Winchester, a long snapper who played for Oklahoma from 2009-11.
Former Sooners offensive lineman Lane Johnson was a runner-up with the Eagles, alongside Hurts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.