 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4 OU football alums win Super Bowl 57, despite valiant effort by former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts

Creed Humphrey

Then-redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Sooners Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Blake Bell and James Winchester won Super Bowl 57 with Kansas City on Sunday.

Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 despite a valiant effort by another former Oklahoma player, quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts completed 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns, a Super Bowl record by a quarterback. The third-year pro was runner-up for the Heisman in 2019 with the Sooners.

Humphrey, a second-team All-Pro selection at center this season, hails from Choctaw, Oklahoma, and played for OU from 2017-20. Brown, a fellow offensive lineman, played from 2014-17.

Bell played for the Sooners from 2010-14, where he was a quarterback before transitioning to tight end, his professional position, for his final season. The Super Bowl win was the second title for Bell and Winchester, a long snapper who played for Oklahoma from 2009-11. 

Former Sooners offensive lineman Lane Johnson was a runner-up with the Eagles, alongside Hurts.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments