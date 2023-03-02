3 things to know ahead of OU softball's home-opening tournament

After missing the first two weeks of the season, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen returned to Oklahoma’s lineup last Friday, playing five games in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Across three days, Hansen batted 4-for-13 with nine RBIs, four runs scored and two home runs. Both of her long balls came in a 14-0 run-rule win against then-No. 1 UCLA (17-1) Sunday, capping off a perfect 5-0 weekend for No. 1 OU (13-1).
𝐏𝐭. 𝟓 @kinziehansen 🐶T4 | OU 10, UCLA 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/vAvbgh8LuA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
𝐏𝐭. 𝟔. @kinziehansen 🔙 in a 𝐛𝐢𝐠 way 🐾📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/S9MXc65SR1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
Hansen missed the Sooners’ first nine games due to a knee injury stemming from last season and an “appendix mishap” before the season opener against Duke on Feb. 9. Now back with her teammates, Hansen is ready to take on the rest of the season.
“I will admit, being out those first two weeks was tough,” Hansen said Wednesday. “But I learned from it, and I’m so happy to be back with the team. They’re all so good to me and I had so much fun. It wasn’t really about outcomes for me, I just wanted to go out and play hard with them.”
OU coach Patty Gasso echoed Hansen’s excitement.
“It just felt normal,” Gasso said of Hansen in the lineup. “When she’s not here, you can feel she’s not there. You can feel her presence behind the plate, but also in the dugout as well. It felt good to have her back.”
The Sooners play their first home game this Friday at 3 p.m. against Illinois-Chicago (0-13) in Norman.
Sooners rebound after Baylor loss
OU lost its first non-conference game in 670 days when now-No. 21 Baylor (13-1) earned a 4-3 victory on Feb. 19 in Waco. But the Sooners responded with five consecutive wins over CSU-Fullerton, Texas A&M, Utah, Loyola Marymount and UCLA, four of those via run-rule.
The Sooners outscored all five opponents 50-4, clobbering 53 hits and 10 home runs. Against the Bruins, OU recorded 20 hits and six home runs to retake the No. 1 spot in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association top 25 poll.
Gasso believes her team didn’t play the best version of UCLA but was proud of how the Sooners performed.
“I think they came in focused and ready,” Gasso said. “They played a good weekend series … And had some really solid at-bats. They were doing that the entire weekend. It just seemed to multiply our momentum in the dugout.”
Storako earns two wins, Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
OU was equally as impressive on the mound, allowing 21 hits across five games. Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Alex Storako was the highlight, earning pitching wins against Fullerton and UCLA.
In her two starts, she pitched nine total innings, striking out nine batters and allowing no earned runs. She also pitched an inning against Loyola Marymount, striking out two batters. Storako improved her record to 6-0 to pick up Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors.
.@alexstorako through four: 0 R, 2 H, 5 𝐊 🪑📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/hf2KF2hzgm— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
After pitching in three run-rule wins, the Michigan transfer believes those victories allow her to stay fresh for every start.
“Personally … I think we’re able to be at our best 100% of the time,” Storako said. “When we have games like that, you have little time to get your good stuff in, so you really want to take and capitalize on your chances.
Gasso agreed, giving Storako high praise for her performances.
“She was nails. She was fantastic,” Gasso said. “I just feel like I can trust her more. She was feisty. She was fiery. She was fun to watch, and she really helped elevate our team. Our team really wanted to play hard behind her, so I feel very confident with what I saw.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
