After three weeks away from home, the Sooners returned to John Crain Field.
OU endured a three-game losing streak on the road, falling to Samford, Gonzaga, and Montana, but got back on track with a 5-1 win over Murray State on Thursday night.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ victory:
Testing the Water
Unlike its first three games, OU did not open Thursday's contest aggressively.
Not scoring a single goal in the past three games, the Sooners tried to establish some bold passes and overshot frequently at the beginning of the first half.
Finally, following two fouls by Murray State, OU scored off a corner kick at the 5:35 mark of the first half.
OU applies pressure
Towards the end of the first half, OU showed its true colors.
After struggling early, the Sooners turned on their aggression as redshirt senior Emma Hawkins to scored twice before the end of the half, assisted by sophomore Hadley Murrel and sophomore Alexis Washington.
OU continued to place pressure on Murray State for the rest of the game with 19 shots, including 14 on goal.
Sooners return home
Returning home re-established OU’s mindset.
After being far away from home and suffering back-to-back defeats, Oklahoma has tried to reshape its focus.
OU’s slow start was a perfect opportunity for Murray State to capitalize; however, they did so with only one goal. OU was placed in vulnerable positions with little defense, but Murray State never took advantage.
The Sooners will face Kansas at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at John Crain Field.