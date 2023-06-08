3 takeaways from OU's WCWS-clinching 3-1 victory over Florida State in Game 2 of finals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma (60-1) won its seventh and third consecutive national championship on Thursday, defeating Florida State (58-11) in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series.
Senior pitcher Alex Storako started for the Sooners, tallying two strikeouts in four innings with three hits allowed. She earned her 18th pitching win of the season and allowed Florida State's only run in her first career WCWS appearance.
The Sooners recorded eight hits, two of which were extra-base hits. OU left four runners on base and committed one error on defense.
Here are three takeaways from the title-clinching win:
Sooners offense breaks though with long balls
OU met Florida State ace Kathryn Sandercock on Thursday, who held the Sooners at bay in the first four innings with no runs allowed.
But OU broke through with two home runs in the fifth inning. First, sophomore infielder Cydney Sanders drove a solo shot into right field to tie the game at 1-1.
Just like that 💥 @SandersCydneyT5 | OU 1, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/QfaQe2Z4yT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
Then in the next at-bat, super-senior infielder Grace Lyons put the Sooners on top 2-1 with another solo home run into left-center field.
It was only right for the 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 🥹 @grace_lyons5T5 | OU 2, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gsLMibc2hr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
Both Sanders and Lyons recorded their ninth home runs in 2023 with their respective plays. Lyons' home run gave OU its 500th run of the season.
Bahl finishes off Seminoles
After Storako pitched her four innings, OU coach Patty Gasso played her ultimate trump card.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl replaced Storako in the fifth inning, making an appearance in every game in this year's WCWS. She pitched the final three innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing zero hits. Bahl also scored a run in the sixth inning after pinch-running for senior designated player Haley Lee.
Bahl went the entire WCWS without giving up a run, pitching 24.2 scoreless innings. Her total ranks as the third longest scoreless innings streak in WCWS history.
𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞. 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞. ⛽ @jordybahlEND 6 | OU 3, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/klxLYXmf1i— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
Bahl finishes the 2023 season with a 22-1 record and a 0.91 earned run average.
Sooners join elite company
With their win, the Sooners have become the second program to win three straight national championships.
The last team to accomplish the feat was UCLA, who won three straight from 1988-90. Additionally, OU has won four of the past six national championships.
The Sooners' seven national championship still ranks third in NCAA history, behind UCLA's 12 and Arizona's eight. The title is OU's second national championship in a women's sport in the 2022-23 academic year alongside its women's gymnastics championship.
The Sooners also won their 53rd consecutive game, an NCAA record, and will carry the streak into the 2024 season.
