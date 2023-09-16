Oklahoma (6-3) split its two-game series against UCLA (8-2) in its home-opener over the weekend.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ series split:
OU snaps UCLA's 7-game win streak
OU and UCLA played a very competitive match on Friday night.
UCLA entered McCasland Field House riding a seven-game winning streak, but struggled early against the Sooners. OU started the first set of the match very focused and coordinated and tallied 11 blocks along with 74 points in the match.
Sophomore Taylor Preston led OU with 16 kills and senior Lydia Burts led the Sooners with 6 blocks. OU defeated UCLA in 5 sets (3-2).
OU plays tough, falls to UCLA in Game 2
UCLA came into Saturday's match more focused than they were on Friday.
Saturday's match proved to be a close contest, as OU continued its stellar blocking with 16 team blocks. The Sooners’ effort at the nets wasn’t enough to overcome UCLA as they fell to the Bruins in four sets (3-1).
Preston made her impact felt with 13 kills and collected a team-high 17.0 points. Senior Kelsey Carrington led OU with 14 kills.
Home court advantage
1,447 fans at McCasland Field House for Friday night’s matchup made their presence known. Coach Aaron Mansfield was impressed with the turnout for his first home game as the Sooners’ coach.
"How close the bleachers are on the court is a really cool fan experience and I think anytime you can bring the spectators closer to the action is a good thing," Mansfield said. "I thought the turnout was great, especially for the first night. We're looking to build on this thing and if this is where we’re starting, we like where we're at."
OU (6-3) opens Big 12 play against Texas (5-3) in a two-game series on September 22nd and September 23rd at McCasland Field House.
"We have a lot of things to watch from the weekend," Mansfield said. "Us as a coaching staff are always committed to putting in a lot of time and effort in doing that. So, we can prioritize our time on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for an always tough Texas team."