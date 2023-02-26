3 takeaways from OU softball's dominant weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

No. 2 Oklahoma finished 5-0 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif, after defeating No. 1 UCLA 14-0 on Sunday.
The Sooners (13-1) outscored their opponents 50-4 on the weekend, forcing three shutouts.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s weekend:
Hansen returns
After dealing with a self-described “mishap” with her appendix before the season, before senior catcher Kinzie Hansen returned to the lineup at the Mary Nutter Classic.
Hansen finished 4 for 13 at the plate over the weekend, finishing with two home runs and nine RBIs.
𝐏𝐭. 𝟓 @kinziehansen 🐶T4 | OU 10, UCLA 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/vAvbgh8LuA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
In her first appearance, Hansen pinch hit and delivered an RBI double to seal OU’s run-rule over Cal State Fullerton on Friday. She also brought in the final run against Utah on Saturday with a pinch-hit RBI single in the fourth inning.
The catcher then smashed two home runs during OU’s 14-0 win over UCLA on Sunday.
𝐏𝐭. 𝟔. @kinziehansen 🔙 in a 𝐛𝐢𝐠 way 🐾📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/S9MXc65SR1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
Hansen, an All-American in 2021, dealt with injuries that lessened her impact throughout the 2022 season.
Storako shines
Alex Storako was just as dominant from the mound as the Sooners were offensively at the Mary Nutter Classic.
Storako started out the weekend collecting her third win of the season against Cal-Fullerton. She threw four scoreless innings, struck out four and allowed just two hits and one walk. Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl closed out the fifth with three strikeouts and one walk.
.@alexstorako through four: 0 R, 2 H, 5 𝐊 🪑📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/hf2KF2hzgm— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
On Saturday, the pitcher entered into a bases loaded situation against LMU and retired the side with a pair of strikeouts in the fifth.
The redshirt senior pitched all five innings against UCLA, striking out five and allowing just three hits, each of which were singles. She also issued no walks.
The first-year Michigan transfer has allowed just one run in 20.2 innings of work this season, along with 26 strikeouts.
Her five-inning shutout on Sunday silenced a UCLA squad that had posted double-digit runs in four games this season.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl, who started Oklahoma’s opener and is widely regarded as the team’s ace, pitched 7.1 innings and allowed six hits and three runs over the weekend. Bahl also had eight strikeouts and one walk.
Sooners bounce back
Oklahoma dropped its first game of the season in an unexpected 4-3 loss to Baylor (13-1) in the Getterman Classic on Feb. 19.
It seemed the Sooners might not be the dominant team they’ve been with winning back-to-back national championships the past two seasons after falling to the Bears, but OU bounced back by earning a statement win over UCLA.
OU also defeated Cal-Fullerton 8-0, Texas A&M 8-0, Utah 10-3 and Loyola Marymount 10-1.
After an impressive weekend, the Sooners will likely regain their previous No. 1-ranking before their home-opening OU Tournament, starting with University of Illinois-Chicago at 3 p.m. on Friday.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
