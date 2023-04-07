 Skip to main content
3 takeaways from OU softball's 6-0 win over Texas Tech

Jordy Bahl

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Kentucky on March 4.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (35-1, 8-0 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech (28-14, 2-6) 6-0 in the second of a three-game series on Friday in Norman.

Sophomore Jordy Bahl (11-1) pitched 6.1 innings and allowed no runs on one hit with 12 strikeouts. Freshman Kierston Deal made her 10th appearance and pitched 0.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Coleman lifts Sooners

It didn't take long for OU to get on the board as leadoff hitter Jayda Coleman elevated the third pitch she saw for a solo home run.

The junior center fielder returned to the plate in the third after left fielder Rylie Boone led off the inning with a four-pitch walk. Coleman blasted her team-leading 11th home run of the season well over the right field bleachers to give OU a 3-0 advantage. Coleman finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Bahl escapes early jam, late-game dominance continues

Texas Tech led off Friday’s contest with a line drive over Bahl’s head for a base hit and reached again when its next batter worked a walk.

Bahl faced an early threat in her last start against Texas, when she overcame a lead off home run and two additional first-inning hits. She proceeded to hold the Longhorns to no runs on one hit through the next six innings to give the Sooners an 8-1 win.

Friday’s contest was similar, as Bahl didn’t allow another baserunner until the sixth inning. OU’s starter struck out eight of the nine hitters she faced in the third through fifth inning.

Sooners defense excels with unlikely sources

OU experimented on defense in Friday's affair.

Freshman Avery Hodge made her third career start and first in right field after flashing the leather and saving an extra-base hit on Thursday. 

Sophomore Sophia Nugent saw playing time at catcher and threw out a Texas Tech runner attempting to steal third base in the 6th inning.

OU will look to sweep the Red Raiders in the series finale at 1 p.m. Saturday in Norman.

 This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

