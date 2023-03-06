3 takeaways from OU gymnastics' first loss of season against No. 2 Michigan

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) fell to No. 2 Michigan (13-2, 8-1 Big 10) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Monday.
The loss marks the Sooners’ first this season, as they only scored 197.925, their second-lowest total this season. The meet was the second time the schools have met this season as Oklahoma defeated Michigan on Jan. 7 by .525 at the Super 16 Collegiate Gymnastics Challenge.
Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman won the vault with a 9.975 and OU won the vault and bars event titles.
Here are three takeaways from the meet:
Sooners struggle on short turnaround
After defeating then-No. 2 Florida on Saturday, Oklahoma had a short turnaround before facing off against the Wolverines, the new No. 2 team nationally.
OU started off strong on bars by taking the lead by .425 and continued the lead the whole meet, until the final rotation where Michigan won by .100.
Numerous Sooners scored season-lows, including Jordan Bowers, who scored a mere 9.250 on floor despite scoring a 10 against West Virginia on Feb. 24.
OU also struggled on vault, as usual strong contributors junior Audrey Davis and fifth-year senior Allie Stern scored a 9.775 and 9.770, respectively.
The Sooners also had the four lowest floor scores of the meet.
Trautman continues hot streak
Trautman continued her recent excellence with a 9.975 on vault, a 9.925 on bars and a 9.850 on beam.
NAILED IT! 💥Super senior @OTrautman stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 for a near-perfect 9.975.📺 ESPNU💻 https://t.co/gy17MuztjB pic.twitter.com/RBkOvNQgBe— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 6, 2023
Against the Gators last Saturday, Trautman scored a perfect 10 on vault, the fifth perfect score of her career.
The meet was Trautman’s sixth since returning from injury in late January. The Champlin, Minnesota, native debuted on beam, and has since added vault and bars and is working toward re-joining OU’s all-around lineup for the postseason.
OU remains strong on bars
Despite the loss, OU continued its strong season on bars.
The Sooners registered a 49.650 on bars, which is the third-best score in program history.
All five scores Oklahoma counted on the event were either 9.900 or above, and sophomore Danielle Sievers, Bowers and Trautman all scored season-highs. Davis also scored her seventh-straight score over 9.9 on the event in the anchor position.
NO ONE SWINGS BARS LIKE AUDREY DAVIS!! 🔥Junior @AudreyDavis132 earns her seventh-straight 9.9-plus score on bars with a 9.950 to anchor the squad.📺 ESPNU💻 https://t.co/gy17MuA199 pic.twitter.com/q4gBf4SfK7— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 6, 2023
Next, Oklahoma battles Arizona State at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday in its home finale.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
