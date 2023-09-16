TULSA — No. 19 OU (3-0) defeated Tulsa (1-2) 66-17 on Saturday.
Oklahoma finished with 595 total yards and allowed just 292. 11 different players caught a pass for the Sooners.
OU intercepted five passes, its most since against Texas Tech in 2003.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' win:
Gabriel stays efficient
Dillon Gabriel continued his hot start to 2023.
The redshirt senior quarterback, who entered today ranked seventh nationally in completion percentage, completed his first 10 passes against the Golden Hurricane. He finished 28-of-31 with 421 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Another big play from Gabriel to Farooq. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/meUiALAN9A— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
Gabriel threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns before throwing an incompletion.
Before throwing his first pick of the season with 5:29 left in the second quarter, Gabriel had accounted for 11 touchdowns without a turnover. After Saturday, he moved from No. 50 to No. 40 on the NCAA career passing yards list.
Gabriel's father seemed to enjoy his son's day.
Big Dad Energy. @_dillongabriel_ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Q77OgsX6hD— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
Stutsman's strong start
After earning national and conference honors for his performance against SMU last week, Danny Stutsman was everywhere.
The junior linebacker finished with a team-high nine total tackles, including two for loss. He also recorded OU's first pick-six since Tre Norwood's against Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.
PICK 6️⃣‼️@FbStutsman | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Uy3P9BEAsv— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
He completed the play with a karate-themed celebration.
September 16, 2023
The Big 12's leader in tackles a year ago has collected 30 so far this season.
Danny Stutsman shutting it down on 3rd down. 😱 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DtUIVPn0cR— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
Anderson hat trick
Nic Anderson had himself a day.
A former four-star prospect who Sooners fans have begged to see play more not only scored his first career OU touchdown but collected three. One being a 50-yarder streaking down the sideline from freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
That’s two catches and two TDs for Nic Anderson. 🔥@nicanderson04 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/GrVCMJ60LB— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 16, 2023
Nic, the younger brother of former OU star running back Rodney Anderson, finished with three catches and 120 yards, both career highs.