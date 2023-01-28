 Skip to main content
3 takeaways from OU basketball's 86-78 loss to No. 18 Iowa State

Redshirt senior Taylor Robertson during the game against OSU on Jan. 21

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

No. 14 Oklahoma (16-4, 6-3 Big 12) fell to No. 18 Iowa State (15-4, 7-2) 86-78 Saturday in Ames.

Senior guard Taylor Robertson surpassed Kelsey Mitchell for the NCAA all-time career 3-pointers record when she hit her 498th in the first quarter. Robertson led the Sooners with a season-high 25 points, while grabbing seven rebounds, dishing four assists and shooting 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

Junior guard Nevaeh Tot scored 14 points and collected a pair of assists.The Sooners shot 42% from 3-point range compared to the Cyclones’ 27%. OU committed 11 turnovers and forced six.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:

Joens continues to terrorize OU

Iowa State forward Ashley Joens put together another dominant performance against Oklahoma, totalling 32 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Joens shot 10 of 22 from the field and 4 of 12 from 3-point range. OU struggled to contain Joens in its first meeting with the Cyclones, when she scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ashley’s sister and OU guard Aubrey Joens scored two points and shot 0-for-3 from 3-point range in the second of two sister duels.

Foul trouble hurts Sooners

OU has spent lots of time in foul trouble this season, a trend which continued against the Cyclones.

The Sooners collected 29 fouls to the Cyclones’ 15. Senior forward Liz Scott picked up her second foul with just 3:02 left in the first quarter, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the half.

Scott finished with four fouls, limiting her to just 12 minutes on the court.

Senior Madi Williams committed four fouls and sat on the bench for a large part of the fourth quarter. All of OU’s starters collected multiple fouls, with Williams, Scott, Joens and senior Ana Llanusa committing four.

The Sooners sent Iowa State to the free throw line 34 times, where they converted for 30 of their 86 points. OU shot 9 of 14 from the free throw line.

OU starting quarters hot

The Sooners opened the game on an 11-3 run, featuring a pair of 3-pointers from Tot.

The early-quarter success continued throughout, with OU outsourcing the Cyclones 27-6 in the first three minutes of each quarter. The Sooners’ fell late in quarters, allowing Iowa State to go on a 17-4 in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Next, OU will face TCU at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

