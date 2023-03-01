3 takeaways from OU basketball's 85-69 road loss to No. 11 Kansas State

Oklahoma (14-16, 4-13 Big 12) fell to No. 11 Kansas State (23-7, 11-6) 85-69 in Manhattan on Wednesday.
The Sooners are now two games under the .500 mark for the second time this season and 1-3 in their last four games.
OU was damaged by Kansas State’s strong start to the second half and losing the battle inside.
The Wildcats shot 53.3% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point range. After leading by nine points at halftime, Kansas State jumped out to a 14-4 run out to start the second half, giving it a game-high 17-point lead. It outscored OU 51-44 in the second period.
Kansas State also outscored OU 44-32 inside the paint, including a game-high 30 points inside during the second half.
The Sooners finished the game shooting 43.1% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
Freshmen lead way
Oklahoma’s two freshman guards — Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh — provided a glimpse of the future by leading the Sooners in scoring on Wednesday night.
Uzan had 20 points, five assists and three 3-point makes, and led the team with 16 shot attempts, while Oweh added a career-high 18 points, two rebounds and one steal in his seventh start of the season.
Uzan scored eight of the teams’ 25 first-half points. Oweh scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, going 5 for 8 from the field.
It’s the first time the former four-star recruits have been the first and second leading scorers in a game this season, respectively.
Sherfield, Hill, Groves struggle
Oklahoma’s senior trio of Jalen Hill, Grant Sherfield and Tanner Groves couldn’t find their mark against Kansas State’s defense.
Sherfield, Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season at 16.3 points per game, finished with seven points and shot 2 for10 from the field.
Groves finished with two points on 1-for-5 shooting. He was ejected from the game after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul with 1:58 remaining in the contest.
Hill was held to eight points on a 2-for-5 mark and committed three turnovers.
Bijan Cortes returns
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes made his return to the court against Kansas State on Wednesday after taking a leave of absence from the team on Feb. 21.
Cortes checked into the contest with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. He missed Oklahoma’s previous matchups against Texas Tech and Iowa State.
𝐵𝑖𝑗𝑎𝑛 𝐵𝑢𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡 👌 pic.twitter.com/1OvVmHLHud— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 2, 2023
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser announced Cortes was day-to-day heading into the contest on Tuesday but didn’t note when he was making a return. Cortes is averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 assists per game this season in 17.5 minutes off of the bench.
He finished the contest with three points and two assists on 1-for-2 shooting.
Next, OU faces No. 22 TCU (19-10, 8-8) in its regular season finale at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
