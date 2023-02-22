3 takeaways from OU basketball's 74-63 loss to Texas Tech at home

Porter Moser felt Oklahoma couldn’t convert shots when it mattered most in its loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday night.
OU was plagued by poor shooting in its 74-63 loss to the Red Raiders (16-12, 5-10). The Sooners have now lost six of their last seven conference matchups and have fallen two games under .500 for the first time this season.
“They did a good job of just completely packing the paint, and they were daring us to shoot,” Moser said. “We knew we were gonna have to knock down some shots. Not to the extent of where they just didn't play a couple of guys. I thought, for the most part, we had some we had some really good looks.”
The Sooners (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) finished the contest shooting 35.6% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range. In comparison, the Red Raiders shot 61.7% and 58.3% from 3-point range and led the contest for over 28 minutes.
Moser’s squad couldn’t capitalize on fastbreak opportunities, as the Red Raiders limited OU to 24 points in the paint and an 8 for 18 total on layups. Texas Tech packed the paint and forced Oklahoma to shoot from the perimeter on fastbreaks.
“I think they were efficient,” Moser said. “I thought we were doing some good things, being scrappy, causing turnovers, having active hands and causing deflections. I thought we were doing all those things in the first half. Offensively we just missed a ton of shots. We couldn't get downhill as much because they were packing the paint.”
Senior guard Grant Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game this season, made only two of his first 10 field-goal attempts. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.
Despite an inefficient performance from Sherfield, senior forwards Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. Groves fouled out in OU’s loss to Texas on Saturday but bounced back to have a team-high in points.
Hill felt like OU could’ve played better on defense down the stretch but also couldn’t capitalize on offense. The Red Raiders made eight of their final 10 shots during the final six minutes of the game.
“We knew that they were shooting well,” Hill said. “Whenever we weren't hitting, that was on us to make them miss and we just didn't do that.”
Moser, teammates share support for Bijan Cortes
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes announced on Twitter before the contest he’s taking a temporary leave of absence from the team, citing personal reasons.
Due to personal reasons I am taking some time away from basketball. I look forward to returning as soon as I can. Thank you for all your support. 🙏🏼🙏🏼— bijan cortes (@whynotbijan) February 21, 2023
After the game, Hill and Groves offered their support.
“We learned about that yesterday,” Hill said. “Coach told us, and we're always here for him. We love him and just can't wait for him to get back to the team.”
Moser also shared his thoughts.
“My message to him is that I love him,” Moser said. “We miss him in this program. For Bijan, all my prayers are for him. He's gonna be welcomed with absolutely open arms.
“The only thing he's got from us is total love and support. He means a lot to our program. I send my thoughts and prayers and love. This team is ready to embrace him whenever he feels he can come back.”
Cortes is averaging 3.2 points and two assists per game this season.
Sooners struggle on glass
Texas Tech dominated Oklahoma inside the paint on Tuesday.
Oklahoma was outrebounded 38-22 overall and 32-15 on the defensive glass. The Red Raiders also scored 40 points inside the paint compared to the Sooners’ 24.
“One of the reasons that we didn't get as many rebounds is that we either had a turnover or we weren’t making shots,” Moser said. “There weren't very many missed shots for them, but I thought their offensive rebounds were timely.”
Texas Tech center Fardaws Aimaq led the charge, scoring 19 points and grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds, along with Kevin Obanor’s 11 points and seven rebounds. Red Raiders guard Jaylon Tyson also had eight rebounds and 18 points.
Groves led Oklahoma with six rebounds. No one else grabbed more than four.
Next, the Sooners face No. 23 Iowa State (17-9, 8-6) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Ames.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
