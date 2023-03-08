3 takeaways from OU basketball's 57-49 loss to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma (15-17, 5-13 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (18-14, 8-10) 57-49 in the first round of the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City on Wednesday.
With the loss, the Sooners will likely miss out on an NCAA Tournament berth for the second season in a row.
The Cowboys are now 3-0 against OU this season, and Porter Moser is now 1-4 against Oklahoma State in his two seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Grant Sherfield and freshman guard Milos Uzan added eight and seven points, respectively.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Shooting woes haunt Sooners
OU shot a season-low 25% from the field against the Cowboys.
The Sooners made just 14 of their 56 shot attempts, their lowest amount this season.
Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer this season, made just two of his 14 shots. He also went 1-for-7 from 3-point range. Groves, who led the scoring charge on Wednesday, made four of his 14 attempts.
Comparatively, OSU shot 35% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range.
Oklahoma State controls paint again
The Sooners were dominated inside the paint for the third time against Oklahoma State this season.
Oklahoma scored 16 points inside the paint compared to OSU’s 22. Senior forward Jalen Hill couldn’t find life, either, scoring six points and shooting 1-for-6 from the floor.
The Sooners finished the contest 7-for-21 on looks inside the painted area.
OSU edged on the boards, out rebounding Oklahoma 49-39 and 14-10 on offensive rebounds.
OSU forwards Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse combined to score 15 points and grab 25 of the Cowboys’ 49 rebounds.
Oklahoma was outrebounded 42-32 on Feb. 1 and 37-32 on Jan. 18 in its previous matchups against OSU.
Hill, Sherfield’s futures up in the air
Hill and Sherfield have one season of eligibility remaining, but their future with the Sooners remains up in the air.
Hill has spent all four of his seasons with Oklahoma, averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game this season. He is the only remaining Oklahoma player from former OU coach Lon Kruger’s tenure.
Sherfield led OU in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game on 41.2% shooting. He withdrew from the 2022 NBA Draft and transferred to OU from Nevada last summer.
Next, the Sooners will await their postseason fate. With a NCAA Tournament bid unlikely, OU will turn to potential spots in the NIT or CBI.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
