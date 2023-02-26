3 takeaways from OU baseball's series win over Rider

Oklahoma (4-4) earned a three-game series victory over Rider (4-3) after a 11-1 run-rule win on Sunday.
The Sooners fell 6-3 in Friday’s season opener but bounced back to win 7-2 on Saturday.
Here are three takeaways from the series:
Mackenzie goes off
Junior first baseman Anthony Mackenzie has made an instant impact since transferring from Sam Houston State before the season.
In eight games — all starts — Mackenzie leads the team with a .548 batting average with 17 hits. He also has six RBIs this season.
Against Rider, Mackenzie was an impressive nine for 13 on the weekend, including a 4-for-5 showing on Friday and Saturday. Then, on Sunday, he hit his first home run with OU, to extend its lead to 10-1.
𝐌𝐚𝐜 ☄@AnthonyMacken11 hits his first of the year!💻 » https://t.co/D6CO233I5P#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/ylJ76nYXUm— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 26, 2023
In all, Mackenzie finished with three RBIs against the Broncos.
Nicklaus bounces back
Sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, has had a slow start to the 2023 campaign.
Entering Sunday’s contest, Nicklaus was a mere 4 of 25 at the plate with only 2 extra-base hits.
Nicklaus finally got going in Oklahoma’s rubber match over Rider, going 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.
𝐉𝐚𝐱 ☄First homer of the season by @j_nicklaus15 is a two-run shot!💻 » https://t.co/D6CO233I5P#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/9EchrxRd6e— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 26, 2023
Nicklaus played a key role in the Sooners’ run to the College World Series last season, starting 56 games and batting .288 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. He also hit a grand slam against Texas A&M in the World Series.
𝐉𝐚𝐱 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞!@j_nicklaus15 goes off the wall in right to make it 3-1!💻 » https://t.co/D6CO233I5P#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/HUADp31T96— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 26, 2023
Caden Powell makes debut
Freshman Caden Powell made his first appearance of the season on Sunday, starting at designated hitter.
Powell, a Clinton native, impressed, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. His first at-bat produced a double down the right-field line that gave the Sooners a 1-0 lead. He then gave OU a 2-0 lead with a double to left field in the fifth inning.
Caden Powell's first collegiate at bat was an 𝐑𝐁𝐈 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞!💻 » https://t.co/D6CO233I5P@Caden_Powell7#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/CRm8WJl9zm— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 26, 2023
𝐂𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 ➡ 2 at bats, 2 RBI doubles💻 » https://t.co/D6CO233I5P@Caden_Powell7#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/k4Sm1bRaPM— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 26, 2023
Next, Oklahoma faces UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Arlington.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
