3 takeaways from OU baseball's series win over Rider

Anthony Mackenzie

Junior infielder Anthony Mackenzie during the game against Air Force on Feb. 20

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (4-4) earned a three-game series victory over Rider (4-3) after a 11-1 run-rule win on Sunday.

The Sooners fell 6-3 in Friday’s season opener but bounced back to win 7-2 on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the series: 

Mackenzie goes off

Junior first baseman Anthony Mackenzie has made an instant impact since transferring from Sam Houston State before the season.

In eight games — all starts — Mackenzie leads the team with a .548 batting average with 17 hits. He also has six RBIs this season.

Against Rider, Mackenzie was an impressive nine for 13 on the weekend, including a 4-for-5 showing on Friday and Saturday. Then, on Sunday, he hit his first home run with OU, to extend its lead to 10-1.

In all, Mackenzie finished with three RBIs against the Broncos.

Nicklaus bounces back 

Sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, has had a slow start to the 2023 campaign.

Entering Sunday’s contest, Nicklaus was a mere 4 of 25 at the plate with only 2 extra-base hits.

Nicklaus finally got going in Oklahoma’s rubber match over Rider, going 2 for 3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.

Nicklaus played a key role in the Sooners’ run to the College World Series last season, starting 56 games and batting .288 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. He also hit a grand slam against Texas A&M in the World Series.

Caden Powell makes debut

Freshman Caden Powell made his first appearance of the season on Sunday, starting at designated hitter. 

Powell, a Clinton native, impressed, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. His first at-bat produced a double down the right-field line that gave the Sooners a 1-0 lead. He then gave OU a 2-0 lead with a double to left field in the fifth inning.

Next, Oklahoma faces UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Arlington.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

