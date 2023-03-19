3 takeaways from OU baseball's series win over No. 11 TCU

Oklahoma (13-7, 2-1 Big 12) won its three-game series over No. 11 TCU (10-9, 1-2) after a come-from-behind win on Sunday.
The Sooners opened their first Big 12 series of the season with a 13-5 loss on Friday, but responded with a 3-1 win on Saturday and a 7-5 win on Sunday.
Here are three takeaways from the series:
Douthit dominates
Oklahoma needed a defensive presence on the mound after giving up 13 runs to TCU on Friday, and Braxton Douthit provided just that.
The Lamar graduate transfer pitched 6.1 innings and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts on Saturday.
The right-hander from Miami, Oklahoma, has been sensational for OU recently, as he pitched seven innings and allowed only one run on two hits with four strikeouts in his previous start against Houston on March 11.
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ inning for @DouthitBraxton!#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/TiOk5U1BQ0— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 18, 2023
With the win, Douthit improved his earned-runs average to 2.39 this season.
OU’s late comeback decides rubber match
The Sooners faced a 5-3 deficit in the seventh inning on Sunday but rallied to take the rubber match.
OU tied the game at 5 after TCU’s second baseman Tre Richardson committed an error that allowed freshman catcher Easton Carmichael and senior Diego Muniz to score. Then, Junior first baseman Anthony Mackenzie gave the Sooners a 7-5 lead they wouldn’t relinquish on a two-RBI single.
𝐌𝐚𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧💻 https://t.co/LAgRHKFXiX#COMPETE | #CHAOUS | @AnthonyMacken11 pic.twitter.com/kMvpzNddnH— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 19, 2023
The Horned Frogs made three errors on Sunday, including a throwing error by left fielder Luke Boyers in the fifth inning that helped OU score another run.
Sophomore Aaron Weber earned his fourth save of the year after getting the final two outs of the contest.
Carsten and Pettis return
Junior pitcher Will Carsten and redshirt junior outfielder Kendall Pettis made their first appearances in the Sooners’ lineup against TCU after missing several games due to injuries.
Carsten hadn’t pitched since Feb. 25 against Rider and Pettis had been unavailable since making an appearance against Houston on March 10.
Although Pettis didn’t take his usual position in left field, he found himself in the designated hitter spot on Saturday and Sunday.
He had his best hitting performance of the year against TCU on Sunday, going 3 for 3 and scoring two runs.
Despite Pettis’ success, Carsten struggled during his showing against the Horned Frogs.
After entering for sophomore James Hitt on Sunday, the junior pitched two innings and allowed three runs on four hits with two walks.
Sophomore third baseman Wallace Clark also made a short appearance at third on Saturday but coach Skip Johnson stated his injuries are “day-to-day” and hitting is not an option right now for Clark.
The Sooners return against Dallas Baptist University (13-7) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.