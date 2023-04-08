3 takeaways from OU baseball's series loss vs. Baylor

Oklahoma (17-16, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Baylor (12-20, 4-6 Big 12) 5-3 in the rubber match on Saturday in Waco.
After losing 10-6 on Thursday, the Sooners bounced back on Friday with a 6-3 win, but they were not able to claim the series in the finale.
Here are the three takeaways from OU’s series against Baylor:
After a 90-minute rain delay on Thursday, Braxton Douthit took the mound for the OU.
Douthit, who leads the team in both wins (4) and earned-runs average (2.95), held the Bears to just a season-best one hit in four innings. He also had four strikeouts and five walks.
Douthit struck out two to strand a single in the first.End 1 | OU 0, BU 0 pic.twitter.com/BwlADs6zBl— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 7, 2023
Surprisingly, the transfer from Lamar University made an early exit from the game, and the next three pitchers who came in relief — juniors Carson Pierce, Carter Campbell and Jett Lodes — would give up all 10 of the Bears' runs.
On Friday, it was sophomore James Hitt who got the ball for the Sooners. The Texas Tech transfer earned his second win of the season.
Hitt struggled against Stanford on April 1, but helped OU snap a four-game Big 12 losing streak and tie the series against Baylor 1-1. The left-hander pitched 5.2 innings and allowed two hits and one run with two walks and three strikeouts. He now holds an ERA of 4.25.
Oklahoma looked to take game three against Baylor on Saturday, but junior Will Carsten struggled on the hill.
In just two innings, the right–hander gave up five hits and five runs, while also walking two and striking out one. He now holds anERA of 6.43.
Redshirt senior Braden Carmichael was impressive in relief. He went 5.2 innings and allowed four hits and no runs. However, his efforts were not enough to overcome OU’s rocky start.
Oklahoma’s offensive obstacles
Junior Dakota Harris has been absent from the lineup due to an undisclosed injury since OU’s game against TCU on March 19. The Polk State transfer has been a prime offensive contributor this season and holds a team-best batting percentage with a .386.
Since his injury, the Sooners have struggled offensively.
During game one of the series against Baylor not a single OU batter posted more than one hit.
On Friday, juniors Kendall Pettis and Anthony Mackenzie went 2 of 5 and helped the Sooners earn a 6-3 win, but four OU batters failed to notch a single hit during game two.
On Saturday Freshmen Rocco Garza-Gongora and Easton Carmichael rallied against the Bears. Garza-Gongora went 3 of 4 and had an RBI that gave the Sooners their first run of the game. Carmichael hit a solo a home run in his 2 of 4 showing during game three, and now sits second on the team with a .325 batting average.
𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨 🌮💻 ESPN+ | @3aston_11 pic.twitter.com/Js3NqAYMrw— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 8, 2023
OU walks to a win Friday
After not letting OU have a single walk on Thursday, Baylor gave up a season–high 14 walks against the Sooners on Friday. This handed the Bears a new program record for walks allowed in a Big 12 game.
Four of Baylor’s walks were committed while OU had the bases loaded, and despite the Sooners committing four errors which allowed the Bears to remain in the game, they proved to be enough to hand OU its sole win of the series.
Oklahoma is ninth in the nation with 181 walks this season and junior right fielder Bryce Madron sits atop the NCAA leaderboard with 38 walks.
After Saturday’s loss against Baylor, OU now sits in second-to-last place in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma is set to face Texas Tech (20-10) next in conference play.
The Sooners look to get back on track on Tuesday against Wichita State (18-13) at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
