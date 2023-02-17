 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 takeaways from OU baseball's 5-2 season-opening win over California Baptist

Jackson Nicklaus

Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus during the game against Baylor on March 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated California Baptist (0-1) 5-2 in the 2023 season opener in Norman on Friday. 

OU rebounded from allowing an early run by the Lancers in the first inning. The Sooners recorded only four hits, but drew six walks, including five in the first inning.

Oklahoma plays game two of the three-game weekend series at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Davis starts, Calhoun closes

Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Kale Davis earned the opening-day starting spot in his season debut after transferring from Oklahoma State.

The Moore native threw five innings and allowed only two hits and one run with five strikeouts. 

Juniors Carson Atwood pitched a scoreless sixth in relief, before junior left-hander Carter Campbell and allowed a solo home run during the seventh and eighth innings. Sophomore Aaron Calhoun entered and earned the save in the ninth.

Calhoun dominated the ninth inning and finished the matchup with a 1-2-3 inning and two strikeouts. 

Harris hits Sooners 1st home run of 2023

Junior shortstop Dakota Harris showed promise on both sides of the field in his Oklahoma debut.

The junior college transfer from Polk College blasted the Sooners’ first home run of the season with a shot over the left-field wall in the 4th inning to extend OU’s lead to 2-1.

Freshman Garza-Gongora shines in debut

Freshman Rocco Garza-Gongora made his first career start as OU’s designated hitter on Friday.

In his second career at-bat, Garza Gongora singled to left field and reached third on an error, scoring sophomore Wallace Clark. 

Later in the game, Garza-Gongora made a heads-up play, taking home on a wild pitch and extending OU’s lead to 4-1.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments