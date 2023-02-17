3 takeaways from OU baseball's 5-2 season-opening win over California Baptist

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated California Baptist (0-1) 5-2 in the 2023 season opener in Norman on Friday.
OU rebounded from allowing an early run by the Lancers in the first inning. The Sooners recorded only four hits, but drew six walks, including five in the first inning.
Oklahoma plays game two of the three-game weekend series at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐮𝐛 ✔️#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/nThfWyXYm0— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2023
Davis starts, Calhoun closes
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Kale Davis earned the opening-day starting spot in his season debut after transferring from Oklahoma State.
The Moore native threw five innings and allowed only two hits and one run with five strikeouts.
𝙂𝙤𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙢 𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 😤#CHAOUS | @kaledavis15 pic.twitter.com/zaGE7Etl7j— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2023
Juniors Carson Atwood pitched a scoreless sixth in relief, before junior left-hander Carter Campbell and allowed a solo home run during the seventh and eighth innings. Sophomore Aaron Calhoun entered and earned the save in the ninth.
𝗦𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗚 & 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 💻 » https://t.co/104Wd8Ngjj#CHAOUS | @carterc04 pic.twitter.com/yl6bTf449E— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2023
Calhoun dominated the ninth inning and finished the matchup with a 1-2-3 inning and two strikeouts.
Harris hits Sooners 1st home run of 2023
Junior shortstop Dakota Harris showed promise on both sides of the field in his Oklahoma debut.
The junior college transfer from Polk College blasted the Sooners’ first home run of the season with a shot over the left-field wall in the 4th inning to extend OU’s lead to 2-1.
𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑫 𝑩𝒀𝑬 👋 𝑫𝑨𝑲𝑶𝑻𝑨 𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺💻 » https://t.co/104Wd8Ngjj#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/DCN3YZXc63— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2023
Freshman Garza-Gongora shines in debut
Freshman Rocco Garza-Gongora made his first career start as OU’s designated hitter on Friday.
In his second career at-bat, Garza Gongora singled to left field and reached third on an error, scoring sophomore Wallace Clark.
Later in the game, Garza-Gongora made a heads-up play, taking home on a wild pitch and extending OU’s lead to 4-1.
𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙄𝙉' 𝙏𝙃𝙀 #𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙊𝙐𝙎B4 | Sooners plate three to take a 4-1 lead💻 » https://t.co/104Wd8Ngjj#COMPETE pic.twitter.com/DrozvhKfn2— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 17, 2023
